Deion Sanders finally responds to Nick Saban accusing him and Jackson State of paying a Division 1 player $1 million to sign with them. Deion claims Nick Saban was just trying to get where he was going and used him to get there.

Yesterday, the sports world and social media spent the majority of the day reacting to University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban’s comments about Texas A&M and Jackson State paying players. When it comes to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M, they held a press conference to address the comments and things got a bit tense and even personal.

“Some people think they are God…. Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy a lot of things you didn’t want to know. We build him up to be the Czar of football, go dig into his past or anybody who’s ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it. It’s despicable.

Jimbo always claimed to know “where the bodies are buried,” but in his press conference, he just talked in circles. Plus, whatever he has on Saban he helped with while working for him, so it’s not really worth it to expose yourself to expose someone else.

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders Responds With His Signature Charisma

Coach Prime, from day one, has been fighting for HBCUs. During his first SWAC media day, he left after repeatedly being called by his first name, Deion, by those he alleged would never call Coach Saban, Nick. Later on, he would star alongside Nick Saban in several Aflac commercials. Hence why Saban alleging that Coach Prime paid a player to attend Jackson State came off as especially dirty.

After some of the hoopla died down, Deion talked with Andscape and took the high road in his response.

“I haven’t talked to Coach Saban. I’m sure he’s tried to call. We need to talk publicly — not privately. What you said was public. That doesn’t require a conversation. Let’s talk publicly and let everybody hear the conversation,” Sanders told Andscape on Thursday. “You can’t do that publicly and call privately. No, no, no. I still love him. I admire him. I respect him. He’s the magna cum laude of college football and that’s what it’s going to be because he’s earned that. “But he took a left when he should’ve stayed right. I’m sure he’ll get back on course. I ain’t tripping.”

Deion also repeated what he has been saying since top recruit Travis Hunter chose Jackson State. Travis was not paid $1 million and his current NIL [name, image, and likeness] deals are not close to even a quarter of that. Travis Hunter wanted to be the best in his position and went to play for the guy who is considered the best to ever play that position.

Hunter also scoffed at the idea of him being paid to play at J State as well.

https://mobile.twitter.com/TravisHunterJr/status/1527286428853358592

Sanders also sent a message to remind everyone he met when he worked for NFL network and ALL the kids on his team, and they told him how much they made and who paid it.

Long story short, Deion wants to be left alone and put all his energy into building up Jackson State.