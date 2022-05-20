Bossip Video

We love to see it!

Beloved R&B legend Tevin Campbell looked well-moisturized and prosperous as one of the honorees who received their flowers at the 7th Annual Black Music Honors in Atlanta.

The 4-time Grammy-nominated singer continues to impact the culture with his timeless classic “Can We Talk” nearly 30 years after its release. At this point, it’s safe to say he’s one of the greatest crooners of his era with a slew of JAMS (see: ‘Alone With You’) still in rotation to this day.

Hosted by 2-time Grammy-winner LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis, the celebration of music included dynamic performances, surprise celebrity appearances and a program dedicated to honoring legends in the music industry.

2022 BMH Honorees included Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Keri Hilson (Music and Songwriter Icon Award), multi-award-winning Gospel duo Mary Mary (Gospel Icon Award), Sang&B savant Tevin Campbell (R&B Icon Award), award-winning supergroup Dru Hill (Urban Music Icon Award), NAACP Image Award-winner Karyn White (Soul Music Award), and legendary R&B Group The Whispers (Legends Award).

Performers included Dru Hill (who delivered a special performance in celebration of their 25th anniversary), Kid N’ Play, Carl Thomas, Zonnique, Dondria Nicole, Dionne Ferris, Amber Riley, Eric Bellinger, Avery Wilson, PJ Morton, Jade Novah, Keedron Bryant, Eric Roberson, and many more.

Other celebrity appearances included Tammy Rivera, Angela Yee, Raz B, Tiny Harris, Pastor Mike Jr., Trina Braxton, and more.

National Broadcast Syndication will air June 4 – July 3 and on Bounce TV on June 25.