Bossip Video

SOMEBODY had an excellent Mother’s Day holiday and her name is Porsha Eseosa Williams.

Porsha was gifted a new ride for Mother’s Day, all thanks to her hubby-to be- Simon Guobadia.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to Instagram on May 7 to thank the bustling entrepreneur for her brand new Benz.

“Energyyyyyyyy! Thank you baby @iamsimonguobadia !! You make me feel like a real-life princess!” she captioned a photo of herself and her family members in front of the all-white luxury vehicle.

“I freaking love my new baby Best Mother’s Day everrrrr!” the mother of one added.

Guobadia, 57, kept the love and adoration for his fiancé going on his Instagram page, noting how the 40-year-old socialite was “nothing short of a great mother” to her 3-year-old daughter Pilar and his children. The Nigerian-born businessman has five kids from a previous relationship. Williams welcomed her adorable daughter in March 2019 with ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley.

“When I come around your mother and grandmother, I see the apple has not fallen far from the tree,” he noted while calling Porsha by the Nigerian name he gave her, Porsha Eseosa Williams.

“This is the reason why you are consistent, dependable, loving, and giving. You come from women who demand that for themselves. You come from good “soil” and a solid oak tree.”

The executive producer concluded his sweet message by telling fans that he looked “forward to a life of love” with his soon-to-be wife.

“In the past year, we have had numerous epic moments. I love you very very much, and look forward to waking up next to you for the next 100 years…God Willin,” he added.

Simon sure must be rolling in the dough because if you remember, back in January, he dropped a whopping $398,000 on a brand spanking new Rolls-Royce Ghost for Williams. The platinum car was decked out with an orange interior and fancy black leather trim, too. Some fans were quick to point out that Guobadia had gifted a similar-looking car to his ex-wife Falynn Pina in August 2020, but turns out they were completely different models.

Either way, Williams will be riding around the peach state in not one but TWO luxury vehicles.

Coincidentally, on Mother’s Day last year, Guobadia and Williams made their relationship Instagram official with a confusing post featuring them booed up alongside Dennis McKinley.

It looks like this day will continue to hold a special place in both of their hearts as they gear up to jump to the broom, hopefully, sooner than later!