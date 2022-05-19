Bossip Video

The gworlssss are fighting—and it’s spilling onto social media.

More tension is stirring between “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Kenya Moore and her former nemesis turned friend Shereé Whitfield seem to be carrying the shade.

On May 18, Moore stopped by The Wendy Williams Show to chat with guest host Michael Rapaport, and the former Miss USA contestant threw a ton of shade at newly welcomed housewife Marlo Hampton, calling the bustling socialite an “ex-con.” The comment came in response to Hampton’s most recent appearance on The Wendy Show where she said Moore was “jealous” because she finally earned her peach after 10 years with the franchise.

On Wednesday, Moore scoffed at the accusations.

“Jealous? That’s really silly,” the 51-year-old actress told the audience as she giggled. “I’m an icon, she’s an ex-con.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcgQmQ4v0xE

While incredibly insulting, Hampton does a past felony on her record from an aggravated battery conviction that occurred in 1999. The Le Archive founder served four months in jail for allegedly “slashing” a woman with a knife during an altercation. The star reportedly violated her parole associated with the incident four times, leading to subsequent arrests in 2000 and 2001 where she served six days in jail.

Later on, in the show, Moore claimed that Hampton was trying to “be like a NeNe [Leakes],” who left the franchise in 2020.

“You’ll never fill those shoes, so just stay in your lane. Or, you know, behind your bars.”

Hampton has since responded to Moore’s snide comments. On Instagram, the reality TV star posted a few throwback photos of her mugshots, writing in the caption:

“A round of applause 👏🏾 to all the ex-cons who’ve turned their life around. It’s not about where you start, but about how you finish! Keep Going! #iconicEXCON #OGfriend #weonthesamescreennow.”

While Moore was stirring up the shade on TV, Shereé Whitfield was going toe-toe with fellow housewife Drew Sidora on social media. The two stars were throwing all sorts of twisted allegations at one another and it all stemmed from their explosive fight that happened on a recent episode of RHOA.

Tensions between the two flared after Whitfield’s assistant, whom she and Sidora allegedly share, accused Shereé of failing to pay him for his hard work. She denied the claim and denied that the assistant ever worked for her. The assistant in question was later accused of spreading rumors about Sidora’s husband Ralph being gay, which led to a massive argument between the two.

Drew Sidora Shades Shereé Whitfield

The drama bubbled up again during Sidora’s recent appearance on Dish Nation when she was asked if Whitfield was the most annoying cast member on RHOA.

“I mean, I just feel like Sheree comes and goes. She needs to worry if she’s coming back next season,” she responded.

It didn’t take long for Whitfield to see the shady clip. The star reposted the interview to her page with a few words for Sidora.

“Girl bye! Not worried about that at ALLLLL! Don’t get too ahead of urself [sic] newbie….“EVERYBODY knows” (Phaedra voice) the ONLY reason u [sic] got a 2nd chance was bc [sic] of the loss of 2 long term peaches,” she wrote.

Drew clapped back alleging that “the feds” were watching Whitfield.

“Hold up’ girl don’t your peach have PPP on it ?” she tweeted.

Shereé wasted no time issuing a quick jab at Sidora.

“If the feds are looking into anything then it would be your husband’s FINANCIAL ACTIVITY What does he do again????” she responded.

The messiness continued too.

Yikes! What do you think about the Real Housewives drama? Tell us down below!