A Meagan Good, Breanna Hogan, and Dijon Talton executive produced ALLBLK series has a new episode premiering Thursday, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported À La Carte showcases the misadventures of the Black millennial dating experience and it’s filled with dramedy [drama and comedy] that makes for an exhilarating ride.

Viewers are following the journey of 25-year-old Mahogany (Pauline Dyer, A Stone Cold Christmas) who ﬁnally lands the man of her dreams, Kaleb (Courtney Burrell, Tyler Perry’s Too Close to Home), but there’s just one problem; he has a girlfriend.

With the help of her friends, Misha Taylor (Jessie Woo, Wild ‘N Out), a teacher who works hard and plays even harder; Reign Moore (Kendall Kyndall, Social Society, Games People Play), a recently cut off trust-funder forced to find alternative revenue to pay the bills and Shyra Clemons (Jenna Nolen), a grad student who believes she has found the perfect man; Mahogany must decide if she will stick to her preference of being the one and only – or step out of her comfort zone and learn to play number two.

À La Carte Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip for the series, we see Misha and Mahogany having a girls’ day to cheer up Shyra. Shyra’s still reeling from that finding her boo Rodney’s sextape and the ladies are popping open a bottle of tequila——at 10 a.m.

“It’s never too early for tequila,” says Misha. “Matter of fact it’s shot o’clock right now, where the red cups at?!”

Meanwhile, Mahogany suggests they listen to Summer Walker and palo santo the house from “f**k boy energy.”

Play

What do YOU do to drown your sorrows? And do you agree with Misha that it’s never too early for some libations—especially after you catch your man in a sex scandal? In case you missed what happened, take a look below.

A new episode of À La Carte premieres Thursday, May 26 on ALLBLK–will YOU be watching?

