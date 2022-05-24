Bossip Video

Gray Man SZN

After months of growing buzz, we finally get to see Ryan Gosling face off against psychopathic adversary Chris Evans and his sinister ‘stache in Netflix’s upcoming blockbuster ‘The Gray Man‘ starring Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard.

In the explosive Action-Thriller, CIA-sanctioned merchant of death Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) aka Sierra Six is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) for a mission with help from Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

But now the tables have turned and Six is the target being hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans)–a former cohort at the CIA who will stop at nothing to take him out.

Peep the action-packed trailer below:

Directed by the Russo Brothers (yes, those Russo Brothers behind the MCU’s Infinity Saga), the $200 MILLION thriller is Netflix’s latest big budget blockbuster expected to rival last year’s smash hit ‘Red Notice‘ starring The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

“It’s fantastic, it’s electric, said co-director Joe Russo about the highly anticipated film. “It’s also been a long time since we’ve seen a movie like this. We have two big movie stars going against each other to the tradition of like De Niro and Pacino in ‘Heat.’ This is an intense action film. Very, very entertaining performances from both actors, and they’re absolutely pitted against each other in the movie. And it’s a deliciously sociopathic turn for Chris Evans as the villain. He does [make a good sociopath], it’s quite entertaining. So I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

‘The Gray Man’ hits theaters on July 15 and streams exclusively on Netflix July 22.