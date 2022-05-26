Bossip Video

An n’credibly fertile father is the gift that keeps on giving…

The pregnant mother of Nick Cannon’s eighth child, Bre Tiesi, raised eyebrows Wednesday after she posted a few photos on Instagram looking pretty coupled up alongside the “Wild N’ Out creator.

Wearing a bright orange bikini top and a matching sarong, Tiesi, 29, walked along the beach with Cannon hand in hand. Her precious baby bump was on full display too, decked out in a gold belly chain.

“BabyMoonin 🌙💙👶🏽 I still just can’t believe it… babyc mommy and daddy love u so much already,” the bustling real estate agent captioned the photo.

Cannon and Tiesi spark romance rumors

Another picture in the series captured the 41-year-old daytime talk show host cradling Tiesi’s belly, but fans in the comment section couldn’t help but notice the third slide which pictured the star planting a kiss on the mother-to-be’s lips.

“Such a beautiful couple,” wrote one user on Instagram.

While another person commented:

“So happy for you two!!”

Tiesi nor Cannon have confirmed if they are in fact dating, but this isn’t the first time that they have sparked romance rumors. In April, the couple did a sexy maternity photoshoot which showed them getting super close and frisky with each other.

Back in March, Tiesi sat down with E! News’ Daily Pop where she revealed that she and the “Masked Singer” host had “a long history” with one another for “almost a decade.”

“I think some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things, but we have a beautiful relationship. Everything is so supportive and positive,” the savvy investor told viewers.

“I think for me, my family, my relationship, that’s my business and I support everything and everyone involved and I’m just really excited to have my son,” she added.

Nick Cannon says he isn’t “built” for marriage

As for Cannon, it doesn’t look like he’ll be considering monogamy anytime soon. During a recent interview on the It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast, the star said he doesn’t think he’s cut out for marriage.

“Getting the government involved in my relationship, like that whole paperwork stuff? Nah. But if it’s something on a spiritual or holistic ritual I’m all for it,” the Nickelodeon alum expressed.

The actor continued:

“We can go have a ceremony somewhere…why would government be involved in your love life? Like that just seems so bizarre to me…’cause if you go to the core of what it was all about it’s really a business and to bring business and love together, I’ve experienced it, that’s a tough one to get involved with.”

Although his eight-year-long marriage with Mariah Carey was one of the “greatest experiences” of his life, Cannon admitted that after their union ended, he didn’t want to jump back into the married life.

“You know what it is, once I gave my all to a scenario going forward I’d have to be presented with something I’ve never seen before and never experienced in order for me to be willing to go back to do something like that,” he said, before adding: “Marriage and all that goes into that, it’s a lot. Like anybody who’s married knows what that is—you’re literally entering a partnership that says when two become one, and I know I’m not built for that.”

Earlier this week, the Power 106 radio host claimed that he scheduled a consultation for a vasectomy but we’ll see if he actually follows through with it.

Cannon buys his baby momma Abby De La Rosa a new car

In the meantime, it looks like the “N’Credible” headphone founder is keeping another mother of his children happy.

DJ Abby De La Rosa, who shares twins with Cannon, gushed about receiving a brand new Range Rover from the entertainer on Instagram.

“Got the sweetest delivery yesterday!” she wrote. “Y’all already know a hater keyed my range – this time around bd wanted them to hate harder!! Thank you Nick for the insane upgrade,” she added.

What do you think about Nick Cannon’s views on marriage? Tell us down below!