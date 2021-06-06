Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Welcome Precious Princess, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, Named After The Queen & Princess Diana

Little Archie is a big brother now!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, just announced the birth of their second child.

Welcome to the world, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor!

According to a statement released by the couple;

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

On their Archwell website Harry and Meghan added a personal message about the new arrival;

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The Duke and Duchess made headlines and shocked the world when their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March. The revealing sit-down was just over a year after the couple decided to step back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family. On top of that very difficult and very public transition, tragedy struck last July in the form of a miscarriage. Markle described the couple’s painful experience as “an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few” in her New York Times op-ed, “The Losses We Share.” Now Meghan and Harry can look forward to welcoming baby Lili into their very busy and much less royal new lives.

Now for the most important question: Will Madea be the baby’s godparent?