Nat Geo’s “Critter Fixers” has another exciting episode, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

Dr. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson, the Black veterinarians who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital located 100 miles south of Atlanta, are continuing to give viewers an inside look into their work as animal doctors on “Critter Fixers: Country Vets.”

As previously reported the duo is on their third season of the show that combines humor, heart, and soul while highlighting them treating more than 20,000 patients a year across their two locations. Between emergency visits to the office and farm calls throughout rural Georgia, this special team is constantly bombarded with unique cases. From adhering Tilapia scales to save an attacked dog, to assembling a splint on a rare South American bird, for the Critter Fixer team, there is no such thing as “normal.”

On the latest episode of the Nat Geo show, the docs at Critter Fixer take a trip back to their alma mater to help a cow that separated from her herd. The veterinarians are proud Fort Valley State University alumni who mentor students and the HBCU grads are making their time back on campus a teachable moment. Dr. Hodges enlists his son VJ to check on a lame cow who’s separated from the herd. A nervous VJ jumps the fence to check on the animal, but will things go smoothly?

Later in the episode, Dr. Hodges performs tail surgery on a serval cat that doesn’t want to be sedated and enlists help to operate on a chihuahua’s damaged eye. Meanwhile, Dr. Ferguson helps a cat whose cough may be a sign of a serious illness and a family of alpacas comes in for parasite and pregnancy checks.

CRITTER FIXERS: COUNTRY VETS – “Feline Alright” Premiers May 28, 2022, at 9/8c on Nat Geo.