“I was going to tell them ‘No’ because I felt shame and that voice in my head said, ‘you’re a failure, how can you help anybody save their marriage when yours didn’t work out….'”

“Married At First Sight” has a new expert on the way and he’s got a familiar face. Kinetic Content announced this week that DeVon Franklin will be joining #MAFS season 15 as one of two new experts.

Franklin will be joined by Dr. Pia Holec, a psychotherapist with a specialty in sex and couples’ therapy.

The two new additions come as longtime expert Dr. Viviana Coles exits the series.

The addition of Franklin is raising eyebrows because he filed for divorce from actress Meagan Good in December 2021 after nine years of marriage.

Several MAFS fans publicly wondered how a divorcee could possibly dish out advice and pair up couples to marry as strangers.

Luckily for them, the motivational speaker/producer is issuing a response.

DeVon Franklin Speaks On Joining #MAFS As An Expert

DeVon Franklin released a lengthy statement on Instagram and explained that he was initially invited to join “Married At First Sight” prior to his divorce, and although #MAFS still wanted him to be an expert, he struggled with self-doubt and shame.

“Moment of Truth: Last year, Married At First Sight (@mafslifetime) invited me to come on the show. I agreed to do it … and then the divorce hit,” wrote Franklin. “They came to me and said that didn’t matter to them because they still felt like I could help their couples. I was going to tell them ‘No’ because I felt shame and that voice in my head said, ‘you’re a failure, how can you help anybody save their marriage when yours didn’t work out.’” “That voice in my head also had me thinking about what would ‘people’ say? Would ‘people’ approve or disapprove? And then I had to ask myself: Is this how I’m going to live the rest of my life?” he added. “In fear about what ‘people’ say? And who are ‘people’ anyway? So I went back to the @mafslifetime team and told them YES, I’ll still come. I REFUSE TO LIVE IN FEAR OR SHAME!”

Franklin continued and noted that his own marriage tribulations directly helped one of the season’s couples.

“And guess what? When I went to do the show, something powerful happened. Everything I’ve been through, I was able to draw upon to help a couple successfully sort through their issues (you’ll have to watch to find out which couple).”

He ended his message with the hashtag”#DFTruestYear.”

“Married At First Sight” Season 15 Takes Place In San Diego

If you plan on watching Franklin and fellow experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec, you can tune in on July 6 at 8/p 7c on LIfetime. The group will be counseling five couples from San Diego marking the show’s very first foray into the West Coast.

Prior to the season premiere, you can tune in to a “MAFS Matchmaking Special” on June 22 and the “#MAFS Kickoff Special” with Kevin Frazier on June 29, both at 8/7c. As the season progresses Keshia Knight Pulliam will be back to host “Married at First Sight: Afterparty” airing Wednesday nights at 11p/10c.

Will YOU be watching Devon Franklin make his #MAFS debut?