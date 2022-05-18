Bossip Video

After Decision Day, a “Married At First Sight” groom is opening up about the viral cooking and cleaning demands he had for his wife, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported Olajuwon and Katina both said “yes” to remaining married on #MAFS Decision Day, although O added that Katina’s subpar cooking skills are “a big sacrifice” for him because he realized that he’s “more traditional.”

He added however that he thought his late father “picked Katina” for him to marry and said that he’d “rather be with a girl who doesn’t have anything who tries to have everything —than have somebody who has everything who doesn’t show any effort.”

R O M A N C E.

Katina and Olajuwon were among the final four couples who ALL agreed to stay married meaning that Alyssa and Chris who parted ways after only 12 days, were the only couple that didn’t make it.

Olajuwon And Katina Give An Update On Their Marriage During The #MAFS Reunion

On tonight’s “Married At First Sight” reunion special airing at 8 on Lifetime, viewers will see if Alyssa and Chris are truly the only couple that split from “Married At First” season 14.

In a preview for the special, we see Katina and Olajuwon sit down with host Kevin Frazier to give an update on their marriage and to discuss Olajuwon’s cooking and cleaning demands.

When Frazier flat-out asked Olajuwon if he felt like he “overreacted” about wanting a “hot meal every night” from his wife, the #MAFS husband offered an interesting response.

“It’s tough when I watch those moments,” said Olajuwon. “I have two perspectives of it. I definitely need to watch my tone and how I present it—but but you know that’s something that I asked for and I really wanted.”

Remember when Katina told BOSSIP that “acts of service” is O’s love language? Guess that really is true considering that he’s still so pressed about cooking.

Katina Defends Her Cooking Skills During The #MAFS Reunion

During the reunion, Kevin Frazier also asked Katina how she felt about being berated by her hubby about her “lack” of cooking skills and Katina defended herself from her husband’s “inedible” comment.

“It was a lot,” admitted Katina. “You know when you’re trying you think you’re doing your best and someone’s like, ‘well you’re coming up short’ and I’m like, ‘well this is all I really have. But I just want to make this clear,” she added. “There was one time I cooked and I put the chicken in the air fryer and I was playing around, not really paying attention. By the time me and him went to go biting it, it wasn’t cooked thoroughly. So that one thing was just like, ‘you can’t cook at all!'”

Take an exclusive look at tonight’s reunion below.

Play

Do YOU think Olajuwon and Katina are still married or do you think they split after Decision Day? Based on the body language in this clip we’ve got a good guess…

The “Married at First Sight” season 14 reunion special produced by Kinetic Content airs on Lifetime Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.