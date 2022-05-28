Bossip Video

In #BossipBeTrippin’ in the Bayou news…

An unchoreographed competition brought tremendously talented dancers to the Big Easy and BOSSIP got to bear witness.

New Orleans was the host city for the #RedBullDanceYourStyle National Final USA and after round after round of the all-styles street dance competition, David ‘The Crown’ Stalter was victorious. As previously reported The Crown wowed the crowd all the way to the top spot with his skills that varied from locking to breaking and animation.

Now with this win under his belt, The Crown will go on to represent the USA at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals.

Before watching The Crown be victorious, BOSSIP participated in several events that captured the essence of New Orleans.

Here’s just a taste of the Bayou blessings we experienced with #RedBullDanceYourStyle.

#RedBullDanceYourStyle Pre-Qualifier At The House Of Blues

On Saturday, May 21 the weekend kicked off with a heated pre-final qualifier at House of Blues New Orleans. We watched as semi-finalists from Boston, Tampa, Chicago, Washington D.C, Oakland, and Atlanta battled a roster of world-class dancers in a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament for spots in the final competition.

At one point, dancer Nick Fury who originally hails from New Orleans but specializes in Memphis jookin’, brought out a boombox to compete and he captivated the crowd with his moves.

An obvious standout, we chatted with Fury about all things dance.

Nick Fury Talks The New Orleans Dance Scene

Ahead of the finals, Fury reflected to BOSSIP about misconceptions surrounding his hometown’s dance scene.

“They don’t know anything about the dancers,” said Fury who also suggested we try Tastee in Kenner, Louisiana for some of his favorite food. “But I’m glad that I had the opportunity to show them that our city has dancers. I have so many different elements of [dance] styles that I know and choose them together however I feel but when it comes to me, my base style is Memphis jookin’ specifically.” It’s a beautiful style,” he added. ‘It’s very elegant and smooth.”

He also spoke about the happiness that dance provides him. Like several other dancers at the #RedBullDanceYourStyle National Final, Fury told BOSSIP that when he’s performing he feels unmitigated #BlackBoyJoy.

“It escapes me from doing other stuff, it’s like therapy to me as well, I use battling like therapy,” said Fury. “I can really do what I want, express how I feel, and you can’t do nothing about it—just sit down and listen, and you have to understand.”

He also shared how he spreads the joy of his dancing, particularly in the Crescent City. Fury who is part of the BraveHearts Dance Crew has participated in tributes and traditional NOLA second lines at funerals. It’s at those types of somber events that Fury says he’s seen his impact affect the mood of mourners.

“I remember doing some tributes when people passed and if they had a specific type of song [that they liked] I know how to connect with the mother or the family through that song,” said Fury. “And when I see the emotion on their face and the tears–that puts me on game with them and I can take it to another level.”

Exclusive #RedBullDanceYourStyle New Orleans Events

Over the course of the weekend, BOSSIP participated in specially curated experiences. We alongside fellow journalists and dance influencers partook in a cooking class, an exclusive dance class and explored inspiring artwork that captured the storied history and eclectic vibe of the city.

Cooking Class At Tasting Room NOLA

#RedBullDanceYourStyle event attendees enjoyed a cooking class at Tasting Room. The eclectic wine and cocktail bar offered a one-of-a-kind experience that include traditional ghost stories, and a crawfish race before we dined on mouthwatering mac and cheese roux and other NOLA delicacies.

“Bounce with Tamika” At Passion Dance Center

Passion Dance Center Director Tamika Jett held a New Orleans Bounce dance tutorial for the crew. The talented terpsichorean who’s the dance manager of Big Freedia taught a choreographed lesson and showed the crew how to execute NOLA dance moves like the Beanie Weenie and Rock The Boat.

“Studio Be” Art Exploration

BOSSIP also had a chance to check out Studio Be, the visual warehouse and home to the work of local artist, Brandan “Bmike” Odums.

The 35,000 sq. ft. space highlighted Bmike’s “Ephemeral Eternal” collection which depicts the stories of revolutionaries, heroes, and everyday New Orleanians. The stunning pieces were primarily spray-painted and showcased the vibrancy of Bmike’s work.

Sidecar Dance Party

In addition to exploring the cultural side of NOLA, we were treated to a dance party at Sidecar Patio & Oyster Bar.

The group enjoyed a DJ and danced with TikTok superstars like @LittleDurag @joshkillacky and “Aye Bay Bay” dance creators @yvngflick @jubi2fye and @rony_boyy who mesmerized the crowd with their moves.

Although #RedBullDanceYourStyle USA is over, there’s still more to come.

The Crown Will Compete At The #RedBullDanceYourStyle World Finals

National winner The Crown will compete in the #RedBullDanceYourStyle Word Finals on December 10 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Will YOU be watching?