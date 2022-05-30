Latto Was Inspired By Nicki Minaj

It’s giving … BIG boss bi*** energy.

The all-new episode of Yo! MTV Raps airing Tuesday brings the show to the dirty south with Clayton Co.’s very own, Latto. She dishes the details on her rise to stardom, newest album ‘777,’ and performs her latest hit “Wheelie.”

Check out an exclusive sneak preview clip below where DJ Diamond Kuts interviews Latto about the double standard in rap, her favorite early influences AND her ultimate inspo! She also reveals her dream “bucket list” collaboration. Take a wild guess who it is?

Actually you don’t have to guess… just hit play for the goodness!

Play

It’s dope that she named so many incredible artists who have inspired her. How long until Nicki joins her on a track? The way Latto was talking we’re pretty certain this will manifest in no time!

Tuesday’s new episode also features appearances by Just Blaze, The LOX’s Sheek Louch, DJ Set Free and more. Here’s the star-studded lineup of featured guests and their respective airdates for the first new season of ‘Yo! MTV Raps.’

Freddie Gibbs: May 24

Latto: May 31

Saba: June 7

JID: June 14

Shenseea: June 21

Tee Grizzley: June 28

IDK: July 5

Trina: July 12

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, YO! MTV RAPS will be a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip hop, with hosted segments from renowned battle rapper Conceited and celebrated deejay DJ Diamond Kuts, live performances, cyphers and lifestyle content.

Additionally, fans will be able to start streaming 50 of the best archival episodes of the original YO! MTV RAPS series beginning Thursday, May 5 on Paramount+. Executive producers for the series include Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver and Michelle Kenner of HollandWest Productions. Kim Velona is head of production. Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme serve as executive producers for MTV.

Super proud of the HollandWest team. That’s family!

YO! MTV Raps, premieres Tues, 5/31 exclusively on Paramount+