After leaking previously, Jack Harlow releases his Kentucky Derby visual for his Drake-assisted track “Churchill Downs.”

In April, a potential collaboration between Drake and Jack Harlow was leaked on Twitter and fans instantly thought it was filled with shots at Pusha T. When Pusha was asked about it, he shrugged it off and said the verse sounded dated and didn’t seemed too bothered. Jack would later reveal the leak bothered him, but Drake was there to tell him he shouldn’t worry about it as it’s all part of the game.

After having the moment seemingly ruined, the duo was able to add energy back into the moment by being spotted together at the Kentucky Derby. A drunk Drake and dapper Harlow stole the show at the event and went viral all over social media.

The hometown hero returns alongside celebrity friends

In the photos and videos from the Kentucky Derby, we saw everyone show up for Jack in his hometown. Taylor Rooks, Boi-1da, and even Bryson Tiller popped out for the occasion.

There is no bigger flex as a person from Kentucky than shutting down the Derby and filming a video with the biggest rapper in the world. While it probably didn’t feel like work and more of a party, the video is finally here and you can watch it below.