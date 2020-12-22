Bossip Video

Bryson Tiller is the latest celebrity to meet up with Complex’s Joe La Puma for an episode of Sneaker Shopping.

The singer isn’t exactly known for his affinity for leaving the house–which has probably served him well this past year, since none of us have been able to go outside for a majority of the past 12 months. Still, Bryson met up with Joe La Puma at SoleStage in Los Angeles to do some sneaker shopping, which also consisted of some important conversations about his own love of and appreciation for shoes.

In the end, Tiller ended up copping three of the most sought-after shoes in the world: the Nike Mag “Back To The Future,” Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low, and the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October.” Because of his taste for the best of the best, he ended up spending just under $30,000 on just three pairs of sneakers, or an average of $10K a pair.

Check out the latest episode of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping down below to hear Bryson Tiller talk about the Jordans that first put him onto sneaker culture, what it’s like performing in the Yeezy 2s, and his plug to get exclusive Jordan sneakers.

This year has been a busy one for the 26-year-old star. Back in October, Tiller dropped his highly anticipated album Anniversary which marks the R&B crooner’s third studio project.

Earlier this year, Bryson surprised fans when he announced that he had finally received his high school diploma after years of debating as to whether he should go back to complete his education.

“Class of 2020 Graduation cap I never thought about going back to school until i started thinking about my goals and how to reach them,” he wrote to his following of over 2.7 million on Twitter. “Getting my High School diploma was step 1. College is 100% next. thank you IHS @JCPSKY,” he added.

The Louisville native also welcomed a baby girl into the world at the top of the year with his boo Kendra Bailey.