HOOCHIE DADDY SZN

Thick thighs appear to be saving lives on social media where ‘hoochie daddy shorts’ are stirring up all kinds of man yam mayhem just in time for the summer.

Hoochie Daddy Shorts are mid-thigh length with a bad bish aura that can be traced back to the ’70s. And, based on the swoons and squirt emojis on Twitter, the shorter, the better.

Now, we’re not 100% sure who got the Hoochie Daddies in formation but the trending craze appears to stem from a viral video posted by Comedian/Advice From A F**k Boy podcast host Clint Coley.

With any internet obsession, there are 5 stages before everyone moves on to the next shiny new craze.

Right now, we’re at the height of Hoochie Daddy hysteria with endless memes and our first official attempt at a summer anthem.

There’s also a growing wave of TikTok videos picking up steam across social media.

In his latest take on cultural shenanigans, KevOnStage let his inner-Hoochie Daddy shine in a reshared video that garnered over 1,000 Likes.

At some point, we’re sure LeBron, Dwyane Wade, Victor Cruz, Russell Westbrook, and Cam Newton will dip into their Hoochie Daddy bag after years of rocking mid-thigh shorts to games, events, and gatherings.

American Express Presents CARBONE Beach - Day 2

Source: John Parra/Getty Images for Carbone Beach / Getty

You may remember Cam and his hoochie daddy shorts getting roasted to Hell and back in 2017.

Oh yes, they were hoochie daddying.

Are you loving or hating the hoochie daddy craze? Which celebrity men do you think can pull off the look? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hoochie daddy hysteria on the flip.

“This how the men want us to handle them after they come home from a long day of rocking their hoochie daddy shorts 😭” – s- romantical

“Men…It’s time to get out the slutty 5 inch inseam shorts. Do something good for society😮‍💨😮‍💨” – welp

“Lemme put the cl*t in” – you know what…

“look. is it hoochie daddy shorts season, or isn’t it? we gotta get on one page here” – welllll

“Me watching y’all in your hoochie daddy shorts this summer” – ahhhh

“Pimp C watching y’all wear those hoochie daddy shorts from Heaven” – you know he is

ttps://twitter.com/LilMexicoDaGoat/status/1531721551288098822

“My man not fighting no nígga that got on hoochie daddy shorts.. Bae I got Mike Thee Stallion 💥 👊🏽💥” – MIKE THE STALLION

“How I’m trying to show up to brunch when my hoochie daddy shorts come in” – ayeee

“Y’all keep reposting these men in hoochie daddy shorts and I just know most of these hoochies do not like coochie” – uh oh

