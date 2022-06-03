HOOCHIE DADDY SZN

Thick thighs appear to be saving lives on social media where ‘hoochie daddy shorts’ are stirring up all kinds of man yam mayhem just in time for the summer.

hoochie daddy shorts with a graphic tee. pic.twitter.com/JLhkr9yePo — Dink (@dennisthebeard) May 27, 2022

Hoochie Daddy Shorts are mid-thigh length with a bad bish aura that can be traced back to the ’70s. And, based on the swoons and squirt emojis on Twitter, the shorter, the better.

Men…It’s time to get out the slutty 5 inch inseam shorts. Do something good for society😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/kpXYnooGbO — ╔═*.·:·.✧𝒷𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒶✧.·:·.*═╗ (@CRABRANG00NSLUT) June 1, 2022

Now, we’re not 100% sure who got the Hoochie Daddies in formation but the trending craze appears to stem from a viral video posted by Comedian/Advice From A F**k Boy podcast host Clint Coley.

With any internet obsession, there are 5 stages before everyone moves on to the next shiny new craze.

Right now, we’re at the height of Hoochie Daddy hysteria with endless memes and our first official attempt at a summer anthem.

THE HOOCHIE DADDIES GOT AN ANTHEM!! pic.twitter.com/1rY2Gc7bQM — Quarantine Bae 🦠 (@PlatGamma) June 2, 2022

There’s also a growing wave of TikTok videos picking up steam across social media.

“We want to make you single fathers.” Heeeeeeeeeeelp! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XCVnTqjERy — 😮‍💨 (@KirkWrites79) May 27, 2022

In his latest take on cultural shenanigans, KevOnStage let his inner-Hoochie Daddy shine in a reshared video that garnered over 1,000 Likes.

At some point, we’re sure LeBron, Dwyane Wade, Victor Cruz, Russell Westbrook, and Cam Newton will dip into their Hoochie Daddy bag after years of rocking mid-thigh shorts to games, events, and gatherings.

You may remember Cam and his hoochie daddy shorts getting roasted to Hell and back in 2017.

From earlier… a whistling, lighter Cam Newton walks in to speak to media. And those shorts, of course. pic.twitter.com/LFn2Ad4ocx — Kelli Bartik (@KelliBartik) July 27, 2017

Oh yes, they were hoochie daddying.

Wade and Cam really out here competing on who can wear the littlest shorts lol pic.twitter.com/sURNEjPyc3 — TY FLAWSON (@Cpizzledakid) July 27, 2017

Are you loving or hating the hoochie daddy craze? Which celebrity men do you think can pull off the look? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hoochie daddy hysteria on the flip.