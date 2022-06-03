The Pynk carpet was poppin’

‘P-Valley‘ is FINALLY back for Season 2 that p-popped back into form at a star-powered premiere event in Los Angeles.

Notable attendees included series stars Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, and J. Alphonse Nicholson, as well as creator, executive producer, and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall.

Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion (who collaborated on a new original song featured on the Season 2 soundtrack) was also in attendance along with the City Girls, actors Charlie Hunnam, Wendell Pierce, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Elvis Nolasaco, Savannah James, Tasha Smith, and many more who pulled up to the star-studded event.

In a super sweet moment, Miracle Watts showed off her baby bump and joined the cast for photos.

She previously revealed the growing bump in an Instagram video with her and boo Tyler Lepley reenacting a scene from The Notebook.

And no, a lil baby bump don’t stop the show. Get it Miracle!

We also spotted Dorion Renaud, Founder & CEO of trendy skincare company Buttah Skin, on the carpet with Megan Thee Stallion.

Once the carpet cooled down, the evening began with a buzzy pynk carpet and remarks from Kathryn Busby (President, Original Programming at STARZ) and Katori Hall.

During her introduction, Busby raved about the groundbreaking series, saying, “This show has created a platform where stereotypes are pushed aside and the conversation is centered on visibility and truth.

Hall also shared, “I felt that I needed to turn P-Valley into a mirror, into a reflection of things that we have [gone] through these past two years, and that’s why I felt like it was my responsibility to embrace, in season two, the fact that we did this pandemic,” adding, “This season is deeper, is darker, but let me tell you something, it’s a thousand percent better.”

The introduction was followed by a screening of the highly anticipated premiere episode received with a roaring round of applause.

The Pynk was then brought to life with a bustling reception filled with southern-style food including shrimp and grits, crab cakes and mac & cheese, specialty cocktails, music from DJ Domo, costumed dancers and a “P-Valley”-themed photo opp.

Peep all the essential pics from the event below:

“P-Valley” Season 2 is now streaming on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming, on-demand platforms, and debuts on STARZ at 9pm ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will premiere every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT.