30 Years later, the cast of the hit sitcom Martin is coming together once again for a one-time reunion, exclusively coming to BET+.

Earlier this year, we heard whispers that the original Martin cast would come together for a 30-year reunion special.

Martin Lawrence (Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pam) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole) are all confirmed to be partaking in the reunion, airing June 16th exclusively on BET+.

Along with the main cast, we will see guest stars joining to reflect on the impact the show had on culture and the years they all shared together. Celebrities from the show’s era such as Snoop Dogg will also be joining in and the reunion will feature exclusive performances. The reunion special will be hosted by comedian Affion Crockett and will also deliver us some long-awaited behind-the-scenes commentary.

“You Ain’t Got No Damn Job, Tommy”

One of the people that will, unfortunately, be missing from the reunion will be OG member Thomas “Tommy” Mikal Ford.

Thomas, played Tommy Strawn and passed away in 2016 at the age of 52.

While we wait to see the reunion on June 16th you can watch the newly released trailer for the reunion below.