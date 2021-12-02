There are new rumors swirling about season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and they involve a newbie, an O.G., and some possible feuds.

As previously reported this season will show full-time housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora, as well as returning veteran Shereé Whitfield. Newbie/four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross is also a full-time housewife alongside Marlo Hampton who finally got her peach after starring as a “friend of the show” since season 4.

Now LoveBScott is reporting that although this season will be lacking Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams who both left the franchise, it won’t lack drama.

According to the Bravo insider, there may be some shade throwing between Drew and Shereé this season and Shereé allegedly “ate Drew up” with a read.

Not only that, but Drew who’s on her second season of #RHOA might have clashed with Sanya Richards Ross.

B. Scott also added an interesting tidbit about Drew possibly making amends with Kenya.

Last season, the two were seen clashing over “body shaming” and “broke b*** behavior” but now that Drew’s pal Porsha is no longer on #RHOA, could she be kicking it with Ken?

As for Kenya, while she and Marlo ended season 13 on good terms, B. Scott’s sources say they’ve already gotten into a tiff as well.

Hmmmm, what do YOU think about this latest round of #RHOA rumors? Are YOU ready for season 14?