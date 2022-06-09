Bossip Video

Rüñ Īt Bäčk! Exquisitely outfitted quarterback Cam Newton is back in the headlines and he’s making comments on a podcast.

Newton recently sat down with The Pivot Podcast to discuss his career in football and you know he couldn’t resist sharing his thoughts about what real women should and shouldn’t do as well. The NFL free agent made sure to clean up his original statements about how “baddies don’t cook anymore.” Newton pointed to what HIS mother and grandmother did in the house growing up and compared them to not one, but two entire generations of women, suggesting that the Millennial and Gen-Z women don’t cook nor do they know how to let a man lead. This time around, he threw men under the bus as well, for a little razzle-dazzle, saying that men should work to be better listeners. Interestingly enough, Cam also opened up about having a child out of wedlock, bringing him to a whopping total of seven children (five of which he fathered biologically).

Cam casually addressed cheating on the mother of his four biological children and a fifth he’s stepped into the fatherhood role for, Kia Proctor, saying;

“My long-term girlfriend at the time, you know, we had a family,” he paused. “I hurt her and I jeapordized our family at that time. I made a mistake and I had a child outside of our relationship. Coming from where I come from, being the person that I am, no one will ever speak on it because we got a lot of people in high power make humanistic mistakes, and I can honestly say that I made a humanistic mistake. When Caesar Lorenzo Newton was born, I then stopped caring because I only could be the best person that I could be.”

BOSSIP reported on rumors that the opinionated athlete stepped out on his long-term partner and welcomed a child with a former Miss Azerbaijan, La Reina Shaw back in January of 2020. The rumor was soon confirmed when both parties began posting pictures of the child and attending events together.

Things continued to get messy for the QB when he then filed a paternity suit against the mother of his four children, Kia. In September 2020, Kia countersued Cameron for full custody of the children and upwards of $15,000 per month in child support. Cam, who has an estimated net worth of $75 million dollars didn’t contest support payments but asked that the court determine the support amount.

In the time that has passed, it seems that all parties have come to terms with their situation and seem to co-parent accordingly. Cam has done some reflecting on his misadventures. He addressed his relationship with the children and how his choice has affected how they see him.

“With my kids now it’s like, if I’m not ‘Superman’ to them, then I’ll be damned if the rest of the world will call me ‘Superman.’ It is embarrassing to talk about, that situation molded me. I just stopped caring what people thought about it.”

Cam Newton’s Kids

Cam has Cashmere, Camidas, Chosen, and Sovereign-Dior with his ex Kia Proctor and he also considers Kia’s pre-teen daughter from another relationship, Shakira, his own. He also has two other sons, Caesar and Jaden. Cam’s youngest child Caesar is the one whom he welcomed with La Reina Shaw and on Father’s Day 2020 he noted that he claims Shaw’s older son from a previous relationship, Jaiden, as his own.

Cam Newton On The Pivot Podcast

Cam appeared calm and reserved in the interview as he opened up more about wanting to throw in the towel with football, his second chance with the Carolina Panthers, and believing he should be a still starting Quarterback.

Atonement is necessary for healing and we wish all the best to the entire Newton clan.