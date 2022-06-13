Bossip Video

Young Thug shared a message during Hot 97’s Summer Jam, urging fans to sign a “Protect Black Art” petition to combat use of lyrics in court.

Last night, Hot 97 held its annual Summer Jam which brought fans out to Met Life stadium for the official start of summer. Two people clearly absent from the festival however were Young Thug and Gunna. Both were scheduled to partake in the show but they of course couldn’t be present after being arrested last month in Georgia.

Young Thug Shares Pre-Recorded Messages During Summer Jam Thanking Fans For Their Support

While Young Thug couldn’t perform at Summer Jam, according to TMZ he shared a pre-recorded message from the Cobb County jail. Thug thanked fans for supporting him and also urged everyone in attendance to sign the “Protect Black Art” petition. New York recently limited the use of lyrics in court but the rest of the United States is still using lyrics against Black artists in court.

“I just want to say thank you to all of my friends and my family for coming out and supporting us,” Thug began. “You know, your support during this time means a lot to us, ya know.” “You know, this isn’t just about me or YSL, I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and now I see that Black artists and rappers don’t have that, you know, freedom,” he continued. “Everybody please sign the ‘Protect Black Art’ petition and keep praying for us. I love you all.”

Today Thug’s message is being shared far and wide on social media getting support from DJ Khaled, Nav, G Herbo, Polo G, Nav, and of course Kevin Liles who testified during Young Thug’s bond hearing.

You can sign the petition by clicking here.