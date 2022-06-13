Bossip Video

Hot 97’s beloved Summer Jam concert went down this weekend with 9 hours of performances, activations, and tributes.

Summer Jam 2022 brought out a bevy of artists to perform their top hits. Included in the lineup was Saucy Santana who still performed his track “Booty” which samples Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love” despite looming controversy over those Blue Ivy tweets.

Also seen on the scene were Colin Kapernick and his Hot 97 host girlfriend, Nessa. The two posed with Yung Miami ahead of her performing alongside her City Girls cohort JT.

Speaking of JT, she cheesed for the cameras and showed off her elaborate inches…

before hitting the Summer Jam stage with Miami in their coordinating colorful ensembles.

Also seen on the scene were Remy Ma and Fat Joe…

At one point during the show, DJ Drewski wowed the crowd by bringing out Cardi B for a surprise performance.

An excited Cardi got the crowd hype to her verse on Kay Flock’s “Shake It” while wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.

She later posed alongside Joe Budden and Colin Kaepernick outside of her Sprinter van.

Other Summer Jam performers included Dream Doll who brought out CJ to perform his single “Whoopty”…

Shenseea…

Lil Kim…

and Fivio Foreign who declared himself the King of New York.

The King was later blessed by Chlöe Bailey who showed off her bangin’ baaaawdy in a jumpsuit while singing [and grinding] to their collaboration, “Hello.”

Helloooooo Chlöe, indeed!

During a sentimental moment, HOT 97 personalities all joined together to pay respects to the late, DJ Kay Slay who sadly passed away earlier this year from COVID complications. In addition to the hosts, The Drama King was celebrated by Papoose, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, The LOX, Juelz Santana, and The Lobby Boyz, Jim Jones and Maino.

Roddy Ricch also hit the stage after missing out on his Governor’s Ball performance due to an arrest for criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of the weapon. He was released Sunday after the charges were dismissed and he performed alongside Mustard.

Who was your fave at this year’s Summer Jam?