The Hawks Talon GC, the franchise that represents the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA 2K e-league, has created an award-winning content series called Talon Takeover that we have covered in the past. Takeover features some of the city’s biggest stars like Metro Boomin, Latto, Sonny Digital, and Chicago-born Atlanta-living Lil Durk.

This Friday, June 17, Talon Takeover season 2 pops off and the very first guest to appear will be none other than “Gucci Gang” artist Lil’ Pump.

“We can’t wait to have Talon Takeover back and to game with some great and talented people,” said Wesley Acuff, Hawks Talon Gaming’s Director of Esports. “Kicking the second season of Takeover off with Lil Pump is going to be a lot of fun for us and for fans.”

Later this year, Lil Pump will release his new album Lil Pump 2 that will undoubtedly be packed with guest features from some of the most popular artists in the game. If you haven’t already, check out Pump’s new singles “All Of A Sudden” and “1st Off” that are available to stream right now!

Make sure you check out Talon Takeover this Friday at 2pm on the team’s Twitch channel. You never know who might show up for the rest of the season!