A SHOWTIME series that’s been dubbed an “epic cinematic experience” has a new episode, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” follows a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris along with Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, and Bill Nighy, it’s based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film that starred David Bowie.

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Faraday (Ejiofor) warning Justin (Harris) that someone is listening and wants to disrupt their plans. The alien’s supersonic hearing picks up on a man in a car trying to eavesdrop.

“They’re listening, there’s a man in a car outside the apartment,” Faraday whispers to Justin.

He then lets Justin in on something else; he’s not going back home to the planet Anthea.

“[Thomas] Newton lied to me, I heard his message,” adds Faraday. “I’m not going home, I’m never going home, he wants to bring them here,” he tells the one woman who can save his species. “He wants to bring the Antheans here.”

This clip is from the show’s upcoming June 19th episode titled “The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell”; will YOU be watching?

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” airs every Sunday on SHOWTIME.

