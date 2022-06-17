Bossip Video

Drake’s released the visual for this new song “Falling Back” and a Kontroversial Kardashian affiliate is starring as his best man.

Yesterday, out of nowhere, Drake announced a new SiriusXM show titled Table For One, and the internet was buzzing with rumors Drake would debut a new album. Last night, he did exactly that by dropping his surprise 7th studio album Honestly, Nevermind.

While the public expected rapping Drake, he instead delivered a mix of dance and house music with all the “oonstz oonstz” vibes for summer. The Internet is currently split about the album with some enjoying Champagne Papi delving into dance music and others wondering if he should’ve kept this one to himself.

Drake Releases His “Falling Back” Video Starring Tristan Thompson As His Best Man

Drake has unleashed the video for the first single from the album, Falling Back.”

The Little X-directed visual showcases Drake on his wedding day marrying a group of women in a rich polygamy-backed event featuring the likes of Donatella Versace.

The most shocking part of the video however is that Drake’s best man is played by Tristan Thompson. Thompson’s cameo comes only hours after his polygamy scandal was showcased in the season finale of The Kardashians on Hulu.

“You only get married once,” says Thompson before Drake weds his 23 wives in a single ceremony.

The irony of Tristan being someone’s best man while marriage is seemingly the LAST thing on his mind isn’t lost on us.

The video also features a split-second “FREE YSL” moment during one of his post-vow exchange handshakes with his beautiful brides.

