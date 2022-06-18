Bossip Video

Young Thug freestyles from Cobb County Jail while on a call with YSL signee B Slime and admits to having suicidal thoughts.

Rapper Young Thug is still behind bars in Cobb County jail over his alleged involvement in gang activity. The 28-person indictment has found Thug and over two dozen of his YSL family are facing serious allegations from a 10-year investigation in Fulton County.

Gunna and Young Thug have both had their bail denied and will stay behind bars until the trial begins in January of next year. Judges have insisted they are afraid of witness tampering if suspects in the case are released from jail, even if they are released to home confinement.

Young Thug Freestyles From Jail, Talks Suicidal Thoughts

YSL signee and newphew B Slime took to social media on Thursday to share a video of him on the phone with Young Thug. In the video, Young Thug drops a freestyle from behind bars and touches on his current situation.

“I’m just sitting here in my cell like, ‘Damn, I’m really in jail’-God, give me another chance to show you I can prevail,I could put my arms from wall to wall inside this tiny-ass cell,” Thugger rapped. “I tried to cry but ain’t nothing left. I contemplated doing myself, n*gga. The most suicide deaths are in this jail. But let’s not forget that this ain’t hell.”

While Young Thug is behind bars, he is still urging people to sign the Protect Black Art petition to stop lyric usage in court. Thug and Gunna both say the authorities are trying to use their art to paint an untrue picture of them, which seems to be the majority of evidence in the case.