Gunna is speaking out from jail after being named in a 28-person indictment against Young Thug’s YSL Records label.

Since early May, rapper Gunna has been behind bars after being indicted in the YSL RICO case in Georgia. The indictment came fresh off his first trip to the Met Gala after manifesting it in one of his first hit records. Weeks before the Met, Gunna snagged another hit with his single “Pushin’ P” and 2022 was looking like his year for the taking.

While he was named in the indictment, Gunna was not arrested at the same time as Young Thug but the rapper later turned himself in. Since then, he has been silent on the matter but he’s finally speaking out weeks after being denied bond.

Gunna Pens An Open Letter From Behind Bars

In Gunna’s statement, he agrees with his legal team that his lyrics are unjustly being used to falsely portray him in court. Similarly, Young Thug spoke on the same issue during his pre-recorded message at Hot 97’s Summer Jam. The open letter also reflects on Gunna’s life experiences and notes that his art and music helped change life for him and those around him.

“For now I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent,” wrote Gunna. “I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!”

“The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue,” added the artist who turns 29 today. “My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justic for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”

Gunna seems to still be in good spirits and added defiantly that when he’s released, not even some “unnamed and unknown accusers” can stop him from being back on the grind. His trial is set to take place in January 2023.

