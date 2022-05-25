How much in debt???

Earthquake is sending shockwaves through social media with his Club Shay Shay interview where he broke down the real reason Will Smith slapped Chris Rock (7:27 mark), explained why Eddie Murphy is better than Richard Pryor (30:00 mark), and revealed that he was $3 million in debt while living next door to Jamie Foxx.

Play

“I used to tell my ex-wife: ‘Listen, this guy has an Oscar. … We just got a dog named Oscar. You gotta slow up on this spending, baby.”

Known for his brutally honest yet hilarious brand of comedy, Earthquake didn’t hold back when speaking on Will and Jada’s marriage.

Play

“This is a prime example of what happens when you love a woman that don’t love you and you still trying to validate… if she loved him, she wouldn’t have let him run up there. If she loved him, she wouldn’t have laughed after that happened…”

As for Jamie Foxx, well, he’s currently making headlines with photos of him appearing to share kisses with a mystery blonde while enjoying himself on a yacht in the South of France.

In another photo, Jamie and his mystery gal could be seen enjoying a jet-ski ride together with strong honeymoon phase energy.

The mega-talented star is currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival where he’s shared multiple FLEXES including extravagant meals and seafood buffets posted on his Instagram Stories.

He also set aside time for his eldest daughter Corinne Foxx who joined her father for some daddy-daughter time at a restaurant.

You may recall Jamie’s previous relationship with Katie Holmes that ended in May 2019 after six years together.

Months later, he was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave before shooting down dating rumors, claiming that their relationship was strictly professional.