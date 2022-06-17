Bossip Video

Martinnnnnnnnn

The ‘Martin: The Reunion’ red carpet premiere was a legendary affair that brought out Martin Lawrence (“Martin”), Tisha Campbell (“Gina”), Carl Anthony Payne II (“Cole”), and executive producers Stan Lathan, Bentley Evans, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor, and Stacy Lyles for a star-studded evening that honored the beloved ’90s sitcom 30 years after it debuted on screens.

Special guests included Affion Crockett, Reginald Ballard aka Bruh Man, Earthquake, DeRay Davis, Garcelle Beauvais, Flex and Shanice Alexander, Benji Brown, Tommy Davidson, Marla Gibbs, Beverly Johnson aka Miss Trinidad, Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims, and Devin Griffin (EVP & GM, BET+).

Guests were able to experience a curated exhibit by Philadelphia artist Chuck Styles which included activation rooms and replicas of some of the show’s most memorable moments and iconic staples like Nipsey’s.

One of the buzziest highlights was the WZUP Booth hosted by Carl, Martin, Tisha and Tommy’s children who interviewed fans and special guests about what the series and reunion meant to them. The children included Jasmin Lawrence, Tommy Ford Jr., Kaleb Payne, Ezekiel Czar Martin, and Xen Martin).

Peep the video recap below:

ALL of the essential pics from the nostalgic event? We got you.

This 90-minute reunion special takes fans back to the iconic “Martin” living room set and reunites the original cast – Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II – for a once in a lifetime celebration of the show’s five season-long history.

Hosted by Affion Crockett, the cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters “Martin” made famous, and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford.

Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, “Martin: The Reunion” brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.

Fans can enjoy all five seasons of “Martin” and “Martin: The Reunion” exclusively on BET+.