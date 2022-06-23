Bossip Video

OMF is coming!

Music lovers are buzzing over ONE Musicfest‘s star-studded lineup headlined by Lil Baby, Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and Jeezy who will surely shut the city down on Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at Central Park in Atlanta, GA.

With over 35,000+ attendees last year, ONE Musicfest cemented its status as the Southeast’s premier urban progressive music and arts festival that will be even bigger (and buzzier) this year with a lineup that includes Ashanti & Ja Rule, Beenie Man, City Girls, Saucy Santana, Lupe Fiasco, Mya, Tems, and many more.

Also worth noting is OMF partnering with BET to turn the festival grounds into a Black Joy Playground.

"We are super excited about this year's line-up and new location," said J. Carter, Founder of ONE Musicfest.

Bye Baby: Messiest Reactions To Jayda Wayda Seemingly Ending Her Lil Babyship (AGAIN) One thing we pride ourselves on is creating a diverse line-up that reflects the vast & beautiful breath of Black Music and Culture. We are also taking over the 4th Ward Area in Atlanta, GA, and increasing our footprint to four stages instead of three. ONE Musicfest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable.”

ONE Musicfest tickets can be purchased here and range from general admission entry to pricier VIP packages. For more info, click here.

In its 12th year, ONE Musicfest (OMF) has grown into a destination festival attracting over 50,000+ diverse music lovers from all over the nation who’ve enjoyed an eclectic mashup of urban artists including H.E.R., SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Summer Walker, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Miguel, Outkast, Gucci Mane, Usher, Anderson Paak, Erykah Badu, Damian Marley, Ari Lennox, A$AP Rocky, T.I., Jill Scott, The Roots, Jhene Aiko, Janelle Monae, and many more.