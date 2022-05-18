Bossip Video
It was real!

‘Lovers & Friends’ Festival Attracts Thousands To Las Vegas

After nearly two years of social media buzz, the once mythical ‘Lovers & Friends’ Festival went down in Vegas where thousands of music lovers enjoyed two nostalgic days of timeless classics, jersey dresses, airbrushed tees, and good vibes in wig-melting heat.

The star-studded festival featured crowd-pleasing performances from Lauryn Hill, a joint set from Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon, as well as entertaining performances from TLC, Ciara, Nelly, Ja Rule & Ashanti, Ne-Yo, and many more.

Lauryn Hill headlined the Lovers stage and brought out special guest Wyclef Jean to perform iconic tracks off their classic Fugees’ ‘The Score’ album including “Ready or Not”, “Killing Me Softly”, “Fu-Gee-La”, and more.

Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon took the Friends stage together for an epic 75-minute set where they dropped hit-after-hit including “Get Back”, “Act A Fool” “All I Do Is Win”, “Yeah,” and many more.

At one point, they were joined by surprise guests Jermaine Dupri and T.I. in a viral moment that sent fans into a frenzy.

The Crunk Stage featured Monica, Xscape, The Lox, Jodeci, Mya, Sean Kingston, Too $hort and more who performed smash hits including “Before You Walk Out of My Life”, “Case of the Ex” “Take Me There”, “Beautiful Girls,” “Blow the Whistle,” and more.

The Bling Stage featured Fat Joe, Dru Hill, Twista, Cassie, Keith Sweat, Kelis, Nina Sky, E-40 and more performing timeless JAMS including “Me & U”, “Move Ya Body”, “Milkshake”, “Bossy”, “Tell Me When to Go,” and many more.

Festival Goers Complain About Miserable Conditions In Scorching Heat

While some festival goers were pleased with the experience, there were many others who complained about miserable conditions and mayhem in nearly 100° heat while likening the new festival to Fyre Fest.

In several tweets, miserable attendees noted the lack of cold water, limited hydration buses, and poor planning for the sweltering conditions in Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an attendee died after attending the festival over the weekend.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the person as 22-year-old Jacqueline Torres Espinoza without disclosing the cause and manner of death.

This came after reports of attendees running for their lives during a stampede that the festival downplayed as a ‘security incident.’

Overall, there was plenty to love and hate about the chaotic festival that many people didn’t even believe was real until it actually happened.

Would you attend a Vegas festival in 100° heat? Tell us down below and peep the buzziest sights, sounds, and festival reactions on the flip.

“bless his heart. he could cut cheese with them sharp ass knees” – same ‘ole G

“Just in case you thought I was exaggerating…” – well, that was…something

One thing about Lil Kim, she’s gonna do her dance

“Ciara back in her booty popping era! I live!” – yesss

“The good news is the lovers and friends festival is real, the bad news is they cooking you niggas hibachi style #LoversandFriendsFestival” – whew

“The Way That I Love You -sing it babeeeeee 💜 the only reason I came to roast in this #Vegas weather” – ‘Shanti looked GOODT

“Me reading these #LoversandFriendsFestival tweets” – skressful

“2022 Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas – Baby Bash and Frankie J. singing “Suga Suga” – in case you were wondering what Baby Bash is up to

“Thank you to the stranger who pulled me over the fence. #LoversandFriendsFestival” – wowww

