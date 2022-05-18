It was real!

WE DONT WANT NO SCRUBS!. THANK YOU TLC 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/SrLjWaLKoQ — Lovers & Friends Festival (@lvrsnfrndsfest) May 16, 2022

‘Lovers & Friends’ Festival Attracts Thousands To Las Vegas

After nearly two years of social media buzz, the once mythical ‘Lovers & Friends’ Festival went down in Vegas where thousands of music lovers enjoyed two nostalgic days of timeless classics, jersey dresses, airbrushed tees, and good vibes in wig-melting heat.

The star-studded festival featured crowd-pleasing performances from Lauryn Hill, a joint set from Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon, as well as entertaining performances from TLC, Ciara, Nelly, Ja Rule & Ashanti, Ne-Yo, and many more.

DIDNT GIVE YOU ENOUGH THIS WEEKEND SO, LADIES AND GENTLEMAN……… CIARAAAAAAA 💜🦋✨ pic.twitter.com/ii4vLN1hct — Lovers & Friends Festival (@lvrsnfrndsfest) May 17, 2022

Lauryn Hill headlined the Lovers stage and brought out special guest Wyclef Jean to perform iconic tracks off their classic Fugees’ ‘The Score’ album including “Ready or Not”, “Killing Me Softly”, “Fu-Gee-La”, and more.

Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon took the Friends stage together for an epic 75-minute set where they dropped hit-after-hit including “Get Back”, “Act A Fool” “All I Do Is Win”, “Yeah,” and many more.

At one point, they were joined by surprise guests Jermaine Dupri and T.I. in a viral moment that sent fans into a frenzy.

The Crunk Stage featured Monica, Xscape, The Lox, Jodeci, Mya, Sean Kingston, Too $hort and more who performed smash hits including “Before You Walk Out of My Life”, “Case of the Ex” “Take Me There”, “Beautiful Girls,” “Blow the Whistle,” and more.

Great to see legends enjoying performances from other legends. @Usher and @jermainedupri made sure to come over and watch @jodeci at @lvrsnfrndsfest. pic.twitter.com/21jXufti4f — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) May 16, 2022

The Bling Stage featured Fat Joe, Dru Hill, Twista, Cassie, Keith Sweat, Kelis, Nina Sky, E-40 and more performing timeless JAMS including “Me & U”, “Move Ya Body”, “Milkshake”, “Bossy”, “Tell Me When to Go,” and many more.

Festival Goers Complain About Miserable Conditions In Scorching Heat

While some festival goers were pleased with the experience, there were many others who complained about miserable conditions and mayhem in nearly 100° heat while likening the new festival to Fyre Fest.

This is NOT to be downplayed!!!!! @lvrsnfrndsfest you created a SHIT SHOW of a festival. Shame on you for how you’re already spinning this – I was THERE! It wasn’t a little disturbance. People were running for their lives!!! #LoversandFriendsFestival #LoversAndFriendsFest — A City Explored | Lindsey (@acityexplored) May 15, 2022

In several tweets, miserable attendees noted the lack of cold water, limited hydration buses, and poor planning for the sweltering conditions in Vegas.

Hopefully I don’t have a life long trauma from almost being trampled to death and observing the desperation of people trying to escape the heat from lack of proper shade and water 🤞🏻 #LoversAndFriendsFest #LoversandFriendsFestival #LoversAndFriends — Kayshlanie Lamboy (@Kayylamboy) May 15, 2022

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an attendee died after attending the festival over the weekend.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the person as 22-year-old Jacqueline Torres Espinoza without disclosing the cause and manner of death.

This came after reports of attendees running for their lives during a stampede that the festival downplayed as a ‘security incident.’

Saddened by the misrepresentation of this incident. Ppl screamed shots fired. Ran for their lives, trampled & carried out bleeding. Sirens blaring. Breaking down fences. Running across major streets. I hid in a bathroom, waited &was told to leave the grounds #LoversAndFriendsFest https://t.co/sARLUGyLAn — Jordan Moore (@TheLVMillennial) May 15, 2022

Overall, there was plenty to love and hate about the chaotic festival that many people didn’t even believe was real until it actually happened.

Ok time for a thread for my experience at #LoversandFriendsFestival. The festival people were calling fake for over a year. Also a festival it seemed a lot of people wanted to fail. I'll have some performance clips on my IG https://t.co/I6y7MxHhwY pic.twitter.com/z39SJRtgMP — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) May 15, 2022

Would you attend a Vegas festival in 100° heat? Tell us down below and peep the buzziest sights, sounds, and festival reactions on the flip.