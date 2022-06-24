‘P-Valley’ Exclusive: Corbin Makes Hailey Another Offer … But Will She Accept It?

Have you been keeping up with ‘P-Valley?’

The weekend has arrived, which means a brand new episode of ‘P-Valley’ is on the way! We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Hailey gets a surprise visit from Corbin who has his sights set on buying The Pynk from her.

Check out the clip below:

Our favorite part about this clip is that Hailey used Corbin to find out info on what Andre is up to — without Corbin even catching wind!

We love Elarica Johnson — isn’t she stunning? And Hailey/Autumn is definitely a complicated character.

Elarica Johnson and Parker Sawyers Talk Season 2 Of ‘P-Valley’

We had a chance to chop it up with Elarica Johnson and Parker Sawyers ahead of Season 2. Check out the interview below:

If you’ve been keeping up with Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’ you already know a lot has changed since the first season and the vibes just aren’t the same with some of our favorite couples. While things are still strained between Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford, we can still see the chemistry bubbling between Hailey and Andre — but he is STILL married and living in Atlanta. Do you think there is a potential future between them?