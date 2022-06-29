‘Commit Or Quit’ Exclusive: These In Love Influencers Break Up Almost Daily But Can’t Leave Each Other Alone!

Happy Hump Day! We’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of ‘Commit Or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler’ for your viewing pleasure!

Judge Lynn Toler Is Helping Couples In Crisis Commit Or Quit

Have you been watching ‘Commit Or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler’? The show features couples in crisis as they turn to the honorable Judge Lynn Toler for a life altering decision to get married or break up for good. In the eight, one-hour episodes, eight couples are under Judge Lynn Toler’s microscope. Secrets are exposed, core issues uncovered, and those closest to them give shocking testimony. When it’s all said and done, ultimately, it’s up to the Judge to have them…Commit or Quit!

Commit Or Quit Couple Mimi And Charles Are Influencers In Love

In the clip below we meet Mimi and Charles who have been dating for four years off and on but break up nearly every day! When the couple breaks up, Mimi immediately believes Charles is messing with another woman. To make matters more extreme — both are social media influencers — so who knows what online temptations are adding to their drama. Also, Charles and Mimi have very different thoughts about marriage and whether they’re suited for it!

Check out the clip below:

Play

Here’s What Else To Expect From The Episode:

Divorced couple Demi and Kenny seek Judge Toler’s help if they should remarry after infidelity and two prison stints. Mimi and Charles’s volatile social media ridden relationship exposes deep trauma, but is it too late to save it?

A new episode of ‘Commit Or Quit with Judge Toler’ airs Thursday, June 30 at 10 PM ET / 9 PM CT on WeTV