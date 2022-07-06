Bossip Video

Where in the world is The Wendy Williams Show content?! That’s the question that people are asking amid news that the show’s YouTube channel has been deleted.

As previously reported The Wendy Williams Show‘s series finale aired in June without Wendy present, and much to fans’ dismay, the show’s content is now being snatched from the web. Over the weekend, fans noticed that episodes of the iconic daytime talk show were essentially scrubbed from the Internet as The Wendy Williams Show’s Youtube channel no longer exists. Content from the show’s official Instagram and website has vanished as well.

A trip to WendyShow.com, the show’s official website, produces an error message as the site appears to have been scrubbed from the interwebs indefinitely. The timing of this feels abrupt and rushed for fans of the radio shock-jock turned daytime talk show host. Followers of the show flooded Twitter with outrage and absolute shock at Wendy’s legacy essentially being wiped from existence.

Twitter user @MisterPreda wrote, “The Wendy Williams Show YouTube channel being deleted on the 4th of July is almost fitting. It’s the last straw of the current downfall of America. I’m in shambles.”

A tweet from user @ItsKenBarbie™ reads, “So… they booted Wendy Williams from her show that she worked nearly 14 years to build, deleted its official YouTube, and social media accounts… This is why ownership becomes important because I can’t believe they’re p*ssing all over her legacy like this.”

Wendy Williams Recently Hinted At A Podcast

In a curious interview with TMZ, Wendy recently discussed having enough money to leave television altogether and potentially transition into podcasting.

“You know I’ve got enough money to do something else…” she said. “And something I’ve never done, PODCAST”. Wendy continued.

After noting that everyone has podcasts she expressed the belief that her celebrity will draw more attention to her particular show.

“Podcasts will make more money for me being famous than doing The Wendy Williams Show. So, podcast.” the gossip icon stated.

Wendy Williams Says She’s Finished With Television Hosting

“I am 100 percent retired in The Wendy Williams Show,” she continued. “I don’t want to be on TV except for guest hosting. I love Whoopi Goldberg, I love The View. I love those girls. An hour, two hours, but I don’t want to be in partnership. Maybe, maybe not. I don’t know.”

The Wendy Williams Show has given the world a mound of memorable and meme-worthy moments over the last decade. Unfortunately, fans will only have memories to sustain them as everything is being removed from the web.

As previously reported Sherri Shepherd’s Sherri show will take over Wendy Williams’ time slot when it premieres in syndication on September 12.

We have to ask, Wendy fans, ‘HOW YOU DOIN ‘with these recent developments?