We are still very much in the painful aftermath of the massacre that took place Monday morning at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Robert E. Crimo has been arrested as the sole perpetrator of the crime and today we are getting more disturbing details about his heinous plot…

Crimo confessed to being the one behind the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle that has claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than three dozen according to a DailyMail report. The murderous 21-year-old appeared in court today for the first time and was denied bond until his next appearance on July 25 alongside a public defender. Good luck with that.

It has also been revealed that Highland Park was not the only site where the shooter planned to enact violence. Following the terror in Illinois, Crimo says he put on makeup and girl’s clothes and was en route to Wisconsin to commit more murders in his mother’s car. For whatever reason he stopped and turned around, that’s when he was apprehended by authorities.

Red Flag Laws Didn’t Prevent Legal Firearms Purchase

One of the most illuminating pieces of information that we’ve learned is that Illinois lauded “red flag laws” didn’t do a damn thing from preventing this tragedy. Back in 2019, police were called to the family’s home after a then-19-year-old Crimo threatened to “kill everybody”. Sixteen knives were confiscated but he was not arrested as anyone in the family would cooperate or sign affidavits. Two months later, inexplicable, the boy’s father co-signed on his son’s Firearms Owner Identification Card that is required by the state of Illinois to possess weapons.

A lot of balls were dropped here, the parents, the local police, and the state police. Much like the mass shooting in Uvalde, it looks like the cops are going to have a lot of explaining to do.