Exclusive First Look At Season 6 Of ‘Ready To Love,’ Will These South Beach Singles Go From Solos To Duos?

It’s getting hot in herrre!

“Ready To Love” Season 6 Returns To OWN July 29

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is bringing back “Ready to Love” for a sizzling Season 6! The network announced today that the hit dating series will be back on Friday, July 29 at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST.

For the upcoming season, host Tommy Miles heads to Miami with 20 sexy singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where the veteran host advises the newcomers to seek “love over lust.” But it wouldn’t be Ready To Love without curveballs, drama, and love triangles. In the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love. This season shows a wide range of hopeful singles from every walk of the Black diaspora and we’re excited to be the first outlet to introduce you to them. Check out a first look teaser for “Ready to Love” Season 6 below:

Play

Looks like things are gonna get mighty spicy in Miami.

Will you be watching? Based on the last few season’s ratings, we’re willing to bet you are!

In 2021 and 2022, Ready to Love was Friday night’s #1 original cable series among African-American women (18+). The show is executive produced by Will Packer, Kelly Smith of Will Packer Media, and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment.

Hit the flip to meet this season’s cast of women and men.