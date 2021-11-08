Bossip Video

Tommy Miles turned up the heat on Friday’s explosive episode of “Ready to Love” and there’s lots to unpack.

During the OWN show, the host slammed the DC singles with a curveball on the Nov. 5 episode, welcoming two new sexy singles named Sidney and Shawn into the mix. Now the existing cast members will have to compete with the new coming entrepreneurs for a chance at true love. After the big reveal, a few castmates were completely taken aback by the move.

“What in the world Tommy!” said 45-year-old designer, Sabrina during her confessional. “I’m already tired trying to make a connection with the people that are there… I’m sweating a little bit.”

Check out the clip below.

Play

Some of the women didn’t appear to be too happy with Sidney making her unexpected arrival. Also, some of the ladies weren’t too pleased with Shawn elusively saying that he “creates” for a living and likened him to “Tommy from Martin.”

Shawn has since responded to the career shade and the handsome gentleman is responding to reports that he’s “unemployed.” According to him, he left Corporate America years ago and actually has “all the jobs.”

“My castmates are right: I DONT have a job,” wrote Shawn. “I quit my corporate communications job seven years ago. I jumped without a net. After bouts of poor credit and a number of ill-timed health battles, I am HERE: A published author (see my previous post and buy my new book, “broke.” on sale at @Amazon); An actor of independent films; A playwright and producer (Look up “The Great Recession, (Or, ‘How Democracy Broke Its’ Ass Through A Comedy of Errors”); a spokesman for several brands local and national; a voiceover artist; an emcee (including #speeddating); and I even own and sell delicious spices with an expo franchise that I wholly own in my spare time. In other words, I don’t have A job. I have ALL THE JOBS. And its a sadity hustle. If you leave this page with one fact, it’s this: it doesn’t seem like I’m working, because I’ve found my LIFE’S WORK (Amen?). I am a mass communicator. I am a Master of ALL. And I’m just getting started. I get checks. I’m debt-free with Very Good credit. I am blessed.”

As for Sidney, she’s confirming that she’s “shaking the room” on the show.

Will Packer’s popular dating series explores the passionate, successful, and complicated relationships of black men and women in their 30s and 40s looking for authentic true love. This new batch of “Ready to Love” hopefuls will put their skills to the test this season as they stay in a luxurious mansion and undergo a series of challenges to find their perfect match. Their hearts and faith will be rocked but do they have what it takes to find true romance? You’ll just have to watch “Ready to Love” on OWN Fridays at 8 PM EST /7 PM CST to find out.

Until then, take a look back at last week’s episode where Zadia and Nai’im step things up a notch as their burgeoning chemistry continues to blossom.

Play

Will you be watching “Ready to Love”? Tell us down below!