Green Eyes & Black Eyes: Fans At Erykah Badu Concert Get Knocked Into Next Lifetime In “Window Seat” Beatdown

How did they go from a contact high to a contact sport?

Erykah Badu is trending again, and it’s not because her infamous Badu Box has snatched yet another soul. Uproxx reports a video from the soulful songstress’ recent concert went viral because a fight broke out in the crowd. The clip starts with Erykah transitioning into “Window Seat,” but someone clearly heard “Knuck If You Buck” instead.

“Y’all alright?” Erykah asked the crowd as the camera unexpectedly pans over to a knockdown drag-out brawl between multiple women. Mercury must be in haterade. Watch the ankh action below.

“Erykah Badu makes y’all want to fight?!” someone yelled in the video, asking what we’re all thinking.

According to @imaniology, who originally Tweeted the footage, the beef started over an argument about one woman repeatedly bumping into another during the show. They must have taken “don’t want nobody next to me” a little too literally. All that chill energy went out the window by the time one of the concert contenders dog-walked another.

It’s one thing to throw down at a big rowdy festival or anywhere DaBaby rears his oversized head, but at an Erykah Badu concert?

“Look… I choose peace but, say,,, Don’t walk up on me wrong… This tea and incense can turn into Colt 45 and Newports if NEED be… OK?” Erykah once explained on Twitter. Clearly, her fans keep that same energy.

Erykah saluted the squabbling sistas on her Instagram Story. “Sometimes you gotta get it all out,” she wrote as a caption.

The video has racked up nearly a million views since it was posted on Tuesday and inspired almost as many hilarious jokes. Check out the reactions below.