Listen, Cardi B is not the one to play with and a fan had to learn that the hard way when they invaded her privacy.

The “WAP” rapper had an amazing set Friday night at London’s Wireless Festival and brought out surprise guests like Megan Thee Stallion and her hubby Offset.

As her set came to an end she took a moment to sit on the shoulders of a security guard to get closer to her fans. While doing so, however, a fan lost their damn mind and grabbed either Cardi’s mic or her hair causing the rapper to take her mic and smack them with it.

Our girl got in a few good licks before security took over and the mic dropped in the crowd. Video footage of the incident caught a little bit of the action before going black on the jumbotron.

See what happens when you don’t keep your hands to yourself? Just because she’s a celeb, doesn’t mean you have a right to manhandle her.

Soon after the performance Cardi took to her Instagram to shout out the festival, and her special guests.

On Twitter Cardi clarified that she was NOT in a fight and she encouraged people to watch the video in its entirety.

Here’s the footage from @ItsKenBarbie that Cardi encouraged people to watch.

Cardi B Is Dropping New Music

Just last week Cardi dropped her highly anticipated single, “Hot S***” featuring Chicago legends Kanye West and Lil Durk. She said she’s been holding onto it for about 3 years, making it older than 2020’s “WAP.” It’s her first track since “Up” in 2021 and it’s already gone viral on Tik Tok with thousands of fans joining in on the trend.

Cardi B has also revealed that her sophomore album is in the works as well as a potential mixtape with her husband Offset.

