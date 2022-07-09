Bossip Video

Young Thug’s career, from the beginning until his incarceration, will be the focus of a new docuseries and podcast from Rolling Stone.

Two months ago, Young Thug was arrested with 27 others on RICO charges in Atlanta after a reported 10 year investigation in Fulton County. The arrest came at the peak of Thug’s career and you could even argue he was one of the biggest artists in the world.

The entire RICO case has been confusing and the majority has been focused on Thug’s lyrics in his art—Something his legal team and peers have argued isn’t fair and paints a false image of him as a person outside of his art.

According to Variety, Rolling Stone Films is set to produce a docuseries and podcast focusing on Young Thug’s rise to fame up until imprisonment. While the RICO trial hasn’t started, the focus of both formats will be to cover the events in real-time in hopes to captivate audiences and explain the court proceedings.

The projects seek to separate the fact from the fiction of the criminal charges against YSL members, while also interrogating the controversial practice of prosecutors using rap lyrics as evidence of criminal activity. The result will be a wild, enthralling story of music, money, crime and hip-hop on trial.”

The project is being developed by Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions and Rolling Stone Films, and as of now remain untitled and without a director. However, with January quickly approaching, the project should be picked up heavily in the coming weeks.