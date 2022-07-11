Bossip Video

I feel like I wasted years of my life…

On Sunday’s episode of #RHOA, Shereé Whitfield opened up about breaking things off with her white-collar crimes crush Tyrone Gilliams, and reactions to the moment have been explosive. So explosive in fact, that another “Real Housewives of Atlanta” legend is being brought up in the conversation.

Shereé Whitfield Said She Felt Betrayed By Tyrone Gilliams

After already being stood up by the man she dated while he was incarcerated, Shereé was furious to see pictures of herself crying while waiting for him at a restaurant splashed across several websites. The pics were alongside a story about Tyrone “no longer speaking” to her, something we previously reported at the time.

The housewife alleged that Gilliams who was in home confinement after serving time for fraud leaked the pics and the story himself and she dubbed it the “ultimate betrayal.”

Later, Shereé’s friend Fatum asked her how she felt about Tyrone allegedly sending out the pics and the housewife broke down.

“It has me questioning did you ever really love me?” said Sheree through tears. “I feel stupid, I feel crazy, I feel duped. I feel like the people he damn stole the money from, he robbed me emotionally. I feel so f***g stupid.”

She also ranted that she “can’t have anything” and added that she “put her all” into someone who didn’t reciprocate before drying her tears and making a declaration.

“No more tears over that a**hole, that con artist, that manipulator, I’m pissed off that I allowed myself to even date somebody who’s beneath me, who’s not even on my f***g level.”

Viewers rejoiced over the breakup declaration…

and several actually brought up some previous #RHOA moments between Sheree and none other than NeNe Leakes.

NeNe Leakes Warned Sheree Whitfield About Tyrone Gilliams

If you can recall, NeNe Leakes actually told Sheree flat-out that Tyrone was a “con artist” and she questioned his character.

In season 4 a mention of Tyrone caused that iconic “I’m very rich b***” blow-up between the housewives when NeNe accused Tyrone of lying…

and in season 10 NeNe flat-out called him a con. “I knew something wasn’t right with him,” said NeNe while the ladies were on a cast trip. The comment caused Tyrone to hint that NeNe was just upset because she tried to hook up with him, something she vehemently denied.

“It’s very disappointing that I’m being used to help with her storyline this season,” NeNe previously told TheShadeRoom. “I knew him VERY briefly and no sexual contact took place. No kiss, no holding hands, no hugging, NOTHING! Dinner? drinks.”

“He loves RHOA! He’s super fan! I’ve never offered myself to any man and if I had, trust me he would have taken it.”

Shereé Hinted That She Moved On From Tyrone Via A Photoshoot

Prior to Sunday’s episode, Shereé actually teased the dramatic moment that she decided to end things with Tyrone via a glamorous jail cell photoshoot.

“Alexa, play “Plan B” by Megan Thee Stallion,” Sheree captioned the post. “Don’t let anyone or anything hold you back from finding the love u deserve & knowing your worth 💋,” she added.

Things aren’t all the way over, however, viewers will meet Tyrone when he shows up to the She By Shereé fashion show. Instead of apologizing for his actions, however, he pop-ups unapologetic and combative.

“Apologize for what? Something I went back to prison for?!” says Tyrone in the trailer.

What do YOU think about Shereé Whitfield finally ending things with Tyrone Giliiams?