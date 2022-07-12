Whew, the feels

We’re still reeling from Big Teak taking his own life in front of Lil Murda in a tragic conclusion to their screen-smoldering relationship that left ‘P-Valley‘ viewers heartbroken.

In the Emmy-worthy episode titled ‘Savage,’ we see the biggest of Big Teak’s demons push him to the edge while Lil Murda does everything he can to save his homie/lover from his foreshadowed fate.

“When I read 206, I cried,” said J. Alphonse Nicholson (Lil Murda) in an exclusive interview with ET. “I was sitting in a Barnes & Noble with my daughter and my wife. And we were looking for some books and I happened to read the script and I remember it brought me to tears, man. Right there in Barnes & Noble. Then I called Katori and I said, ‘Wow, this is a journey.’” “I bawled,” Stewart says of reading the episode, explaining that “it’s a wonderfully heartbreaking, complex examination of depression and a man that doesn’t have the tools to be in the world that he’s been reintroduced to.”

A multilayered embodiment of depression, Teak struggled to find the light in a world that had stripped him of so much since his traumatic childhood that he relives in a stunning scene where he sees a younger version of himself covered in blood.

Big Teak’s childhood story was about that lady in Memphis that k*lled her kids. One of the children got away…he was 7 #PValley https://t.co/X1a2LxoTXz — Miss Stout 💕 (@SimplyMNicole) July 10, 2022

“He’s just a really sensitive, poor soul in a world that wasn’t made for him,” said John Clarence Stewart (Big Teak).

The shocking scene where Big Teak shoots himself in the new car Lil Murda bought him was Stewart’s last day on set.

“So, you felt that energy,” said Nicholson. “We shot those things in order. We shot the top of the hood first and then we moved into the car. And so, it felt very real. The emotions that you see on screen, we were breathing and believing it.”

Later in the interview, Stewart credited his co-star for being “an incredibly present, generous” performer.

“The magic that happens between the two, you know, it takes two people pinging the ball back and forth. And there was no better actor to do that with than J. Alphonse,” he says.

Echoing his sentiment, Nicholson was happy that he could share this moment with Stewart.

“I knew he was going to bring his A-game, but once we got into it and started getting the scripts and reading what it was that we were gonna have to share and the time that we were gonna have to share on the screen, we realized that we were gonna make history together,” he said. “That meant a lot to both of us. He’s now a great colleague, a friend of mine, and I’m grateful that I could make history with such a talented brother.”

RIP Big Teak Sunrise 1987 – Sunset 2020 – Though this is a fictional character, it still hurts. #PValley pic.twitter.com/m2yUJmWSoV — Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) July 11, 2022

