Mario is fresh off his obliteration of Omarion in their Verzuz and while the memes and chatter continue, he’s trying to maximize the moment. Like others who’ve been victorious in their Verzuz battles, Mario’s dropping new music—but the only problem is that the Baltimore singer didn’t read the room and announced that his single “Main One” would feature Tory Lanez.

Mario Announces New Single “Main One” Featuring Tory Lanez After Previous Call Out

Fans, of course, wanted new Mario music, but the addition of Tory Lanez instantly left social media bewildered. Tory was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the summer of 2020 and the feud and fallout have continued to play out in the public eye. To make matters worse for the R&B crooner, social media users brought up the fact Mario even called out Tory for his alleged role in the shooting around the time it happened.

What caused Mario to go from trying to check Tory over ego and protecting Black women to working with him? Well, we may never know.

What we do know is that Mario took to social media to address the backlash to 366 IG Live viewers and essentially doubled down. Mario threw a simple “it is what it is” and defended Tory as a hard worker.

“You still listen to music regardless of what’s going on in the world,” said Mario. “We gon’ keep the energy positive. If you f*** with it, you f*** with it.”

One thing is for sure; social media didn’t hold back and was quick to fire off the criticism and jokes, as always.

What do YOU think about Mario collaborating with Tory Lanez fresh off his Verzuz victory?