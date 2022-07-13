Bossip Video

Amazon Prime Video releases the trailer for Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby featuring appearances from Young Thug and Drake.

It’s hard to believe, but in 2016, Dominique Armani Jones (aka Lil Baby) was just released from jail after a two year stay on drug and weapons charges. Today, he is without a doubt one of the biggest names in music and turned his life around after leaving jail just six years ago.

In retrospect, his rise to fame was quick, but not by chance or luck–it was all hard work. His life is the focus of a new documentary titled, Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby.

Lil Baby’s first few years after his release are being put into a documentary film. The film is directed by filmmaker Karam Gill and is produced by Pierre “P” Thomas, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and Lil Baby. The film has receive praise since its premier at the Tribeca Film Festival and has found a home for its debut.

The film will be available exclusively on Prime Video on August 26th. The first trailer has also been released, which features Drake and Young Thug talking about Lil Baby and his rise to fame. You can watch the first trailer below.