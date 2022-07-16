Bossip Video

HelloBeautiful Interludes Live is back, making its way to the epicenter of Black Hollywood for an intimate night of music with their latest cover star, Ashanti.

Taking place at the Terminal West event space in West Midtown Atlanta, some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry showed up to experience Ashanti performing 20 years’ worth of chart-topping music. Hosted by former HelloBeautiful cover girl Eva Marcille, the host and supermodel took the stage to remind the crowd just how extensive the Princess of R&B’s catalog is.

Ashanti took the stage wearing a black belted tuxedo with a lace train in the back. She paired the outfit with black thigh-high boots, cheeky black shorts, and a pair of oversized hoop earrings, looking just as good today as when she started blessing us with hits back in 2002.

As she treated the crowd to hit after hit, Ashanti’s performance truly did not disappoint. She kept everyone in the building moving and even brought out a surprise musical guest to help perform some of her biggest hits: Ja Rule!

If you want to see the unforgettable performance for yourself, you can watch HelloBeautiful Interludes Live on TV One on July 17 at 9pm.