Bennifer forever!
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married. ✨ pic.twitter.com/rd2UF5YPrY
— bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 17, 2022
Social media is buzzing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting married nearly 20 years after famously calling off their 2003 wedding just days before the star-studded spectacle with over 200 guests.
You may recall the block-spinning couple releasing a joint statement blaming excessive media attention for the ‘postponement’ of their wedding.
“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.
“We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoilt for us, our families and our friends.”
Fast-forward to 2022 where the couple is happier than ever five kids, two marriages, and one engagement later.
MRS. JENNIFER LYNN AFFLECK ♥ @JLo pic.twitter.com/sj6N64uJoq
— Hayley M. 🇺🇸 🗽 (@HayleyMJLover) July 17, 2022
“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” wrote J. Lo in her newsletter that features exclusive photos from her special day.
A source close to the smitten couple confirmed the marriage to TMZ that obtained court records showing that Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez applied for a marriage license on Saturday, July 16.
She told you 20 years ago pic.twitter.com/PIMh2Zk8wl
— ⭐️ with a Y ⭐️ ☮️ (@wyntermitchell) July 17, 2022
“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” said Jennifer.
“It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other. We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.”
What would you gift Bennifer for their wedding? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over their wedding on the flip.
Alex Rodriguez congratulating Jennifer Lopez on getting married to Ben Affleck pic.twitter.com/oT0JiCFLwM
— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 17, 2022
Jennifer Lopez kids getting told they’re moving again for the 10th time to make a joint family with the new husband Ben affleck pic.twitter.com/5paYU2ajbi
— John (@iam_johnw) July 17, 2022
Ben and JLo getting married 20 years later is so unserious. Let me call my ex from 2012
— The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) July 17, 2022
JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK ARE FINALLY MARRIED KHMFJDJJDSKKS pic.twitter.com/clUgNSglPs
— DAY | jen’s month ♡ (@withlopez) July 17, 2022
I take the Jennifer Lopez approach to love. Date them, marry them, dump them, spin the block. Never cut yourself off from the opportunity to be loved.
— Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) July 17, 2022
Why am I so happy for JLo and Ben #Benniferisback #Jlo #ben #bennifer pic.twitter.com/eEvmom93V3
— * 🐡 * (@MeBeanMe) July 17, 2022
Continue Slideshow
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting married in secret is the best thing to happen this year 😭😭 I WIN! pic.twitter.com/15LwDGdnFf
— Nina | BENNIFER WON 💅🏽🤍 (@NINA1999RO) July 17, 2022
JLO and Ben got married? Good for them. That’s the love/person she’s been chasing this entire time. She was in BIG LOVE with that man. A full album of 12 tracks dedicated to this man. Congrats to them
— Tee Mac (@nilla_wafer92) July 17, 2022
The crazy thing about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting married is that the wife of a Supreme Court Justice participated in a coup with a former president and neither have been arrested for seditious conspiracy yet
— Danica (@skubydoo25) July 17, 2022
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.