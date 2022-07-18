Bennifer forever!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married. ✨ pic.twitter.com/rd2UF5YPrY — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 17, 2022

Social media is buzzing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting married nearly 20 years after famously calling off their 2003 wedding just days before the star-studded spectacle with over 200 guests.

You may recall the block-spinning couple releasing a joint statement blaming excessive media attention for the ‘postponement’ of their wedding.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoilt for us, our families and our friends.”

Fast-forward to 2022 where the couple is happier than ever five kids, two marriages, and one engagement later.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” wrote J. Lo in her newsletter that features exclusive photos from her special day.

A source close to the smitten couple confirmed the marriage to TMZ that obtained court records showing that Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez applied for a marriage license on Saturday, July 16.

She told you 20 years ago pic.twitter.com/PIMh2Zk8wl — ⭐️ with a Y ⭐️ ☮️ (@wyntermitchell) July 17, 2022

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” said Jennifer. “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other. We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.”

