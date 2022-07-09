Did Boo Boo The Fool Spin The Block? The Internet Klowns Khloé Kardashian After Deleted Tristan Thompson Birthday Post Sparks Reunion Rumors

Is their on-again-off-again relationship back on?

Fans are speculating that Khloé Kardashian might take back her trifling baby daddy Tristan Thompson… again! According to Page Six, she tagged her ex to thank him for the flower arrangement he sent for her 38th birthday. Fed-up fans dragged Khloé for entertaining the serial inseminator.

Khloé quickly removed the picture of the pink peonies lining her massive dining table room table and reuploaded it without Tristan’s name. That only added more fuel to the fire. Hannah Kosh kaught Khloé slipping with a viral TikTok video that featured a screenshot of the now-deleted post.

A nice flower arrangement is the least Tristan could do for Khloé. She is the mother of their 4-year-old daughter True and he definitely owes her after years of embarrassment. Tristan hit a new low when he cheated on Khloé again right after she threw him a huge 30th birthday party, and impregnated Maralee Nichols.

Tristan’s latest cheating and paternity scandal unfolded in the last episodes of The Kardashians.

“He’s asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim Kardashian explained on a family call with their mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Kendall. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday! So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.”

Although the season ended with Khloé packing up Tristan’s boxes, she seems to be the only one still defending him. In May, she tried to explain that Tristan is “still a good person,” yet “not a good partner with me.” If Khloé can still defend him after multiple infidelities and a confirmed outside baby, is it a reach that she might take him back?

“I can’t do this anymore,” one commentor wrote. Another said, ““girl pleaseee [sic] i can’t keep defending her.”

Do you think Khloé is just co-parenting with Tristan or hinting at another reunion?