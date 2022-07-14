Back to BooBooTheFoolville…

I rebuke the spirit of Khloe kardashian out of all my sistas pic.twitter.com/Sre2MdT1gt — ♡𝖈𝖔𝖔𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖊 𝖈𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖊𝖚𝖗☆ (@kissimonroe) July 14, 2022

That sound you hear is the whole entire internet roasting Khloé Kardashian for expecting a second child with her Barnum & Bailey baby daddy Tristan Thompson after vowing that she was done for good (this time).

According to reports from TMZ, the Klownery Kween and her Klown King are expecting another child together via surrogate that’s due within just a few days.

Congratulations to khloe kardashian and Tristan🍼🎉 pic.twitter.com/7RBuS4DpeA — yuhyuh (@amrieass) July 13, 2022

Another source says the baby may already have been born in the last day or so.

Now, while they made the decision to try for another baby after multiple instances of infidelity on Tristan’s part, it looks like the surrogacy process started before Kardashian learned about the baller’s baby with trainer Maralee Nichols.

As expected, Twitter exploded with petty burns aimed at Khloé for her undying commitment to this man who clearly wants nothing to do with her.

Khloé learned that her then-boyfriend was expecting the birth of another woman’s baby the same week when Nichols’ paternity lawsuit was made public in a super messy moment documented on The Kardashians on Hulu.