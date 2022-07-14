Back to BooBooTheFoolville…
I rebuke the spirit of Khloe kardashian out of all my sistas pic.twitter.com/Sre2MdT1gt
— ♡𝖈𝖔𝖔𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖊 𝖈𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖊𝖚𝖗☆ (@kissimonroe) July 14, 2022
That sound you hear is the whole entire internet roasting Khloé Kardashian for expecting a second child with her Barnum & Bailey baby daddy Tristan Thompson after vowing that she was done for good (this time).
According to reports from TMZ, the Klownery Kween and her Klown King are expecting another child together via surrogate that’s due within just a few days.
Congratulations to khloe kardashian and Tristan🍼🎉 pic.twitter.com/7RBuS4DpeA
— yuhyuh (@amrieass) July 13, 2022
Another source says the baby may already have been born in the last day or so.
Now, while they made the decision to try for another baby after multiple instances of infidelity on Tristan’s part, it looks like the surrogacy process started before Kardashian learned about the baller’s baby with trainer Maralee Nichols.
As expected, Twitter exploded with petty burns aimed at Khloé for her undying commitment to this man who clearly wants nothing to do with her.
Khloé learned that her then-boyfriend was expecting the birth of another woman’s baby the same week when Nichols’ paternity lawsuit was made public in a super messy moment documented on The Kardashians on Hulu.
“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep tells PEOPLE. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”
Another source added: “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters. The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”
A source from Page Six revealed the couple is having a son, saying, “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family.”
After years of on-again-off-again-on-again (and again and again) shenanigans, Khloé and Tristan officially ended their romantic relationship in January after it was revealed that the NBA player fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
At the time of the child’s conception, he was still in a relationship with Khloé who threw him a 30th birthday party before he cheated with Nichols that same night.
What was your reaction to the not-very-shocking news? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest reactions on the flip.
If I text you “🤡” just know I’m feeling like Khloe Kardashian https://t.co/kEV7gawbnh
— yung moolah bb (@fransweezyy) July 13, 2022
THIS khloe would’ve beaten tristan’s ass https://t.co/gUqRbdIVXz pic.twitter.com/IDu0iephty
— popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) July 14, 2022
Tristan telling Khloe they’re having a baby in two weeks “via surrogate” pic.twitter.com/LRH3mVfbko
— Guy P. Football (@Guy_P_Football) July 14, 2022
Khloe is more embarrassed of this photo than she is to be having another one of Tristan’s kids pic.twitter.com/UZBRoFcKzi
— kerrigan🛸 (@kerrigandaniels) July 14, 2022
*dont make fun of Khloe that could be you* I PROMISE YOU I WILL NEVER BE THAT MUCH OF AN IDIOT. HAHAHAAHAHAHHA
— The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) July 13, 2022
Khloe Kardashian when she told her family that she’s having another baby with Tristan Thompson. pic.twitter.com/Oczv3YjkuI
— Dallas Ryan (@thedallasryan1) July 14, 2022
He probably got the surrogate pregnant. Khloe Kardashian is suffering from complex issues at this point. pic.twitter.com/KkLpcCIWTA
— YNEZ 💥 (@Ynezssa) July 13, 2022
“I think Khloe Kardashian has finally learned her lesson. She will never mess with Tristan Thompson again.”
Khloe Kardashian: https://t.co/dksPEeMpoK pic.twitter.com/TcVUAGKjVI
— Rosa Parks’ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) July 13, 2022
Khloe Kardashian after learning Tristan’s cheated on her over a dozen times and fathered a kid with someone else pic.twitter.com/O43guofF7O
— Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) July 13, 2022
Khloe Kardashian: “I’m having another baby with Tristan!”
Everyone on Earth: pic.twitter.com/oRrxjJFKg0
— Logan Leavitt (@LoganLeavitt) July 13, 2022
