Twitter is ablaze over Jay Ellis sharing photos from his lavish wedding with longtime boo thang Nina Senicar who gave birth to their daughter Nora Grace Ellis in 2019.

According to Vogue (which featured the couple’s wedding in a lavish spread), the newlyweds enjoyed their ceremony at Villa Mangiacane in Tuscany, Italy where vineyards and olive groves completed the beautiful scene.

Senicar opened up about the sentimental inspiration behind the location, telling the famed mag, “We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together.”

After their engagement in January 2019, the couple initially planned to wed on July 9 at the same location before postponing their wedding due to the pandemic.

They set their new date for July 2021 before pushing the ceremony back another year to 2022.

“As the world slowly started to open up in 2021, we had a family loss that caused us to be away from home for about eight or nine months which resulted in our having to change our plans again,” Senicar told Vogue. “And we finally landed on July 9, 2022.”

“Third time the charm!” they wrote on their invitations. Luckily, it really was.

As expected, Twitter devolved into chaos over the viral wedding photos that reignited bitterness over Jay Ellis–the star of beloved Black sitcom ‘Insecure’–marrying his vanilla queen.

Judging by the comments, when Black Twitter heard brother Jay Ellis got married, this what they imaged… pic.twitter.com/RHamQdDO84 — Darryl Wharton-Rigby ダリル・ワートン-リグビー (@whartonrigby) July 19, 2022

Several Twitter users even pointed out Nina’s makeup rubbing off on Jay Ellis’ face in the photos featured in Vogue.

Not her foundation transferring onto his face 😭 https://t.co/YHXUD3kDPq — in a panoramic? (@_haaniyah_) July 18, 2022

Naturally, Ellis disabled his comments under the wedding photos that trended for hours across social media.

Seeing the pictures of Jay Ellis and his wife makes me happy to know that my black ass husband will never look like a powdered donut because of my makeup… I love that for us. 🫶🏾 — Whitty Huton Wuld Toor ✨💅🏾 (@tsarinabella) July 19, 2022

Do you think fans should care who actors love in real-life?