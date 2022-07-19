It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Whew the planets are busy this week. First up on Tuesday, July 19th Mercury enters Leo and Chiron goes retrograde in Aries and then on the 22nd we go into the sign of Leo.

As a bottom line, it’s getting literally hot in here with all of this fire sign energy…

When Mercury, the planet of communication and thinking, moves into Leo it means we want to plan and plan big- we don’t care about the details, we just want to take leaps of faith. The best way to make this work for you is to grab your journal and really draft out what you want your entire life to look like in the next 24 months. Write down those big big big ass goals and then later in the week start breaking it down into smaller goals. I would suggest doing this before the week is over.

Chiron, which represents our core wounds and how we can overcome them going into Leo, means that we need to brace ourselves for big revelations to come up around our true identity, hidden trauma may pop to the surface and folks you know (self-included) may be triggered easily and start acting out. This planet stationed retrograde in Aries means that a lot of our formerly treaded on boundaries will be re-examined and reconstructed. This lovely creature lasts for 5 months. Keep your therapist and your hanky on tap and try to journal your emotions daily …the ride will be deeply high and deeply low but is healing ever not?

It’s a great time to clean up your eating and start and keep a meditation, Tai-Chi, or yoga practice to help you stabilize your emotional body.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for the signs this week.

CAPRICORN:

2022 has been a year of heavy emotional upheavals for you Cappy and you’ve been moving through it like a champ. Know that relief is near – especially for those of you willing to have the hard conversations, do the inner child work and clean up lingering addictions. RED FLAG: Some work related issues have details that are being hidden from you at this time. Sit at your ancestor altar and ask them to help reveal all to you. SWEET SPOT: Sweet new friendships are on the horizon – use your discernment as not everyone is for everybody.

